Rob Gronkowski Calls Out Whining Diggs Brothers Worried About Bills: ‘Just Suck It Up’

Rob Gronkowski is not happy with the Diggs family.

The Hall of Fame tight end expressed his displeasure with both Stefon and Trevon Diggs on Wednesday during an appearance on the Up & Adams program over the brothers reaction to the Buffalo Bills up-and-down season.

DIGGS SIGNED A FOUR-YEAR / $96 MILLION EXTENSION

The Diggs brothers have been publicly trolling the Buffalo Bills in recent weeks after the team’s inconsistent start, with Trevon urging his brother to do anything he can to get off the 5-5 Bills. On Monday night, it escalated further when Trevon tweeted out, “Man 14 [Stefon’s number] gotta get up outta there [Buffalo].” Instead of pulling it down, Trevon only added to it by then saying that Josh Allen wasn’t good until Stefon got to Buffalo.

Yikes.

When asked about it, Gronk said, “It doesn’t make sense. You’re paid. You’re the number one wide receiver, what’s the worry? Josh Allen looks to go to you every single time that he possibly can. You got your stats. It’s not like you’ll be better with another team. I don’t know what the problem is. Just suck it up, why cause these problems?”

It’s one thing for Stefon to be bummed about the way the Bills are playing – he’s definitely not alone with that, but the issue becomes greater when it starts playing out on social media. It stirs up an unnecessary frenzy and becomes a distraction to a team that desperately needs to turn things around. The last thing the Bills organization needs is something else to worry about right now – especially as Gronk says there’s no reason it should even be an issue to begin with!

GRONK SHOULD HAVE SAID…

The issue may seem easy but Gronk has to realize that things are different these days – with social media being an outlet that players can go to at any minute to voice their displeasure. Let’s not forget that we’re talking about Stefon Diggs here, who has similarly done this before after demanding a trade from the Minnesota Vikings back in 2020.

Besides the whole “it’s disrupting the team” argument, Gronk should have just said the following – the Bills aren’t trading Diggs because they would have $31 million in dead money. It’s as simple as that. Stefon is either going to play for the Bills or sit, regardless what his brother wants him to do.

Ultimately it will be up to Stefon to determine if he’s going to be a positive influence for the team or make it difficult for everyone involved.