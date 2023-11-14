Bills Fire Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey To Try Salvaging Inconsistent Josh Allen, Offense

Videos by OutKick

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott was asked after Monday night’s disappointing loss to the Denver Broncos if drastic measures had to be taken to save the season and he said he’d consider what to do next over the next 24 hours.

“We’ll see where it takes us,” McDermott said ominously.

Less than 24 hours later the Bills are firing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, a club source confirmed to OutKick. Quarterbacks coach Joe Brady will be the interim offensive coordinator.

The Bills later announced the moves.

Bills Announce Ken Dorsey Firing

And this may seem extreme but also something that will appease folks in Buffalo initially because, well, the Bills offense has been horribly inconsistent. And self-defeating.

That includes quarterback Josh Allen.

And that points directly to Dorsey in multiple ways.

The Bills are second in the NFL in turnovers. That was on display Monday night when the club turned the ball over four times against the Broncos.

Allen shared in the misdeeds by throwing two interceptions. One of those bounced off a receiver’s hands, but Allen nonetheless has been the primary culprit of the turnovers this season. He leads the NFL with 11 interceptions in 10 games.

So why does Dorsey pay for the mistakes?

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 26: Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey looks on prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium on October 26, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Ken Dorsey Oversaw Inconsistent Offense

Because it’s the offensive coordinator’s job to make sure the quarterback plays within the intentions of the offense. And Allen has instead this season played too much hero-ball or freestyle ball — trying to make throws and make plays that he is obviously confident about, but often is unable to execute.

One such play was obvious last night when Allen, under pressure, threw a sideline pass into multiple coverage along the sideline nearly 30 yards away on a line. The pass was a rocket and showed Allen’s gifted arm.

But the rocket landed in a defender’s grasp.

And that’s the Bills offense in a nutshell: Sometimes there are jaw-dropping plays, normally including Allen doing something otherworldly. And sometimes there’s just dumb stuff including poor decisions or poor footwork by Allen.

So Dorsey, McDermott has obviously decided, either failed to keep Allen from doing this continually off script stuff because he hasn’t corrected it. Or has corrected it but Allen simply isn’t listening.

That has made the Bills inconsistent on offense. And it led to Dorsey’s departure.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 13: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Josh Allen Leads NFL In Interceptions

Make no mistake, this move is a veritable Hail Mary. Brady, you should know, also hasn’t been able to fix Allen and keep him from making unwise throws.

And being unable to get it done as the coach closest to the quarterback, now he’s got to do it as the offensive coordinator.

Good luck getting a different result.

Allen late Monday night said he remained confident the Bills could get a different result. Why?

“Because we’ve done it before,” he said.

McDermott wasn’t too sure about that.

“It’s been the better part of through 10 games now,” McDermott said. “I’ve seen the inconsistencies through 10 games. It’s 10 games. And so that’s really where the honest evaluation right now is.”

The Bills, by the way, sorely need a different result. They are 5-5 and are currently among the top 7 seeds in the AFC playoff picture. Said another way, a team expected to compete for a championship when the season began is not currently looking like a qualifier for the postseason.

