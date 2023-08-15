Rising Jets RB Breece Hall Reacts To Competing Against New Teammate, Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook

Videos by OutKick

Breece Hall is a talented second-year running back for the New York Jets stuck in an interesting situation.

The ascending Hall, who suffered a torn ACL and meniscus last season (Week 7), now shares the backfield with Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook. He reportedly signed a one-year, $8.6 million deal to join the overhauled Jets offense.

While the Jets and newcomer Aaron Rodgers celebrate, Hall faces a new challenge in usurping the four-time Pro Bowl player in the depth chart.

Hall came off the Physically Unable To Perform list Tuesday and reacted to Cook’s welcome in New York. He spoke on the challenges that Cook’s inclusion brings to the RB1 discussion in East Rutherford while praising the new dynamic Cook brings the Jets offense.

Stiff RB Competition In New York Between Dalvin Cook, Breece Hall

Here’s what Breece said about the signing, via SNY:

“You know, it’s another great guy we’re adding to the room. It’s going to be a good competition. It’s going to bring the best out of everybody. When he comes in, all of our reps might get lessened and we’re gonna have to work him in so it’s gonna make us do the most of what we can with our reps.

“It’s going to be fun. He’s gonna challenge us, we’re gonna challenge ourselves and we’re gonna challenge him as well, so it’s going to be fun.”

Dalvin Cook finished sixth in rushing yards last season with 1,173; it was his fourth consecutive season rushing for more than 1,000 yards. Cook added 295 receiving yards and finished with 10 total touchdowns.

Naturally, Cook will be the assumed starter for the Jets backfield.

The Jets selected Hall in the second round (no. 36) of the 2022 NFL Draft. Hall appeared in seven games and led a remarkably productive run in his rookie campaign. The Iowa State produced tallied 463 rushing yards on 80 carries (5.8 YPR), adding 218 receiving yards.

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets offense head into the 2023-24 campaign with a wealth of depth at running back. Michael Carter — running back no. 3 on the Jets’ depth chart — finished with more receiving yards last year (288) than Cook and Hall. Carter did not prove as productive in pure rushing but left a positive impression in his second season with the Jets last year.

Time will tell who the Jets’ alpha in the backfield will be.