Jets Rising Star RB Breece Hall Reportedly Tears ACL

Jets second-round rookie Breece Hall was enjoying a fast start to his career. The running back’s season now appears to be over after reportedly suffering an ACL tear during Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos. The Jets have not confirmed the injury. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Hall will undergo further tests to determine the severity of the damage.
Hall left the game in the second quarter and was out for the remainder of the contest. On the injury play, Hall was swarmed by Broncos defenders during a tackle and had his knee bent in an awkward direction. He was unable to walk his way back to the locker room without assistance.
WATCH:
The rookie has been integral to the Jets’ 5-2 start, including a 62-yard touchdown in the first quarter to give the Jets a 7-0 lead.
Jets HC Robert Saleh spoke on Hall’s injury after the game and was grim about his rookie’s knee injury. Saleh commented that Hall’s outlook for the rest of the season was “not good.”
After the 16-9 win, Hall tweeted an encouraging message for his trending team.
Hall’s season will end with 80 carries for 463 rushing yards.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela