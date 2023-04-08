Riley Gaines To Tucker Carlson After San Francisco State Campus Attack: ‘This Will Not Silence Me’

Videos by OutKick

Riley Gaines isn’t going anywhere after a violent mob descended on a college campus speech she was giving.

Gaines, a former Kentucky swimmer, was attacked by a man wearing a dress and harassed by a mob Thursday night while giving a speech at San Francisco State University.

She was on campus to speak in support of protecting women’s rights and women’s athletics. That’s when pro-transgender mob members lost it.

Gaines had to be rushed to safety by police, but even with armed men around her, she was still physically struck. At one point, the mob demanded money to let her be released to safety.

Now, she’s opened up on the situation, and it sounds like it was downright horrifying.

Transgender activists holding @Riley_Gaines_ hostage demanded money in exchange for her safe passage off of the San Francisco State University.

pic.twitter.com/4APxWLdVvO — @amuse (@amuse) April 7, 2023

Riley Gaines reacts to unacceptable attack.

“It was terrifying. The police did not inform me of any sort of action plan. Turning Point USA invited me to the campus. I delivered a very civil and respectful speech where I had great dialog with even protesters who were participating in a sit-in,” the former star college swimmer said.

“All of a sudden, after my speech, the room was stormed, the lights were turned off, and I was rushed with no one there to escort me to a safe place. I was punched, I was hit multiple times, I was shoved until finally we exited the room, but we could not leave because the protesters flooded the halls. So, I was pushed into a classroom along that hallway where I was barricaded in for three hours,” Gaines told the Fox News star.

Carlson then asked why nobody “with a gun” arrived to “bring” Gaines “to safety.”

We strongly condemn the violence perpetrated against @iwf spokeswoman @Riley_Gaines_ on @SFSU campus. Riley was violently accosted, ambushed, and physically assaulted during a speech on sex discrimination women face in their own single-sex sports category. pic.twitter.com/uhND8UY2jX — Independent Women's Forum (@IWF) April 7, 2023

“They were terrified. They were scared to put their hands on these people because they know what these people are capable of,” Gaines responded when breaking down why there weren’t offensive measures taken by police to securely get her out of the area.

Gaines added the mob yelled “violent” and “obscene” comments at her and the police attempting to keep her safe.

The prisoners are running the asylum at SFSU…I was ambushed and physically hit twice by a man. This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces.



Still only further assures me I'm doing something right. When they want you silent, speak louder. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/uJW3x9RERf — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 7, 2023

“This does not deter me. This assures me that I am doing the right thing. This will not silence me. When they want me to be silenced, it just means I need to speak louder,” Gaines defiantly proclaimed to close things out as she also vowed legal actions.

You can watch her full comments to Tucker below.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

The attack was completely unacceptable and appalling.

Gaines has been a very outspoken critic of biological men being allowed to compete in women’s sports. Specifically, she has been very vocal about Lia Thomas swimming against women, including herself.

Her speech Thursday night was simply about that and nothing more. Yet, that wasn’t tolerated by the mob at San Francisco State University.

Not only were people shouting her down, but she was physically attacked. It’s beyond unacceptable. OutKick has reached out to Nancy Pelosi’s office for comment on the attack in her district. So far, all attempts to get a comment have gone unanswered.