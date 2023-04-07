Riley Gaines Assaulted By Man In A Dress During College Campus Speech Defending Women’s Rights

Videos by OutKick

Former Kentucky swimming star Riley Gaines was attacked Thursday night during a speech at San Francisco State University.

Following her speech at an event for saving women’s sports, the outspoken female swimmer tweeted she was “ambushed and physically hit twice by a man.”

“She told me she was hit multiple times by a guy in a dress. I was shaking. It made me that mad. It makes me sick to feel so helpless about it. She was under police protection and was still hit by a man wearing a dress,” her husband Louis Barker told Fox News.

Gaines has been outspoken about biological males competing against real women, specifically transgender swimmer Lia Thomas. That’s without question what prompted the outrage Thursday night.

Riley Gaines targeted by massive mob.

In a video shared by Gaines and others circulating social media, an outraged mob chased her down as police attempted to get her to safety as quickly as possible.

People can be heard shouting “trans rights are human rights” and other comments as police attempt to shield Gaines from more violence.

The prisoners are running the asylum at SFSU…I was ambushed and physically hit twice by a man. This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces.



Still only further assures me I'm doing something right. When they want you silent, speak louder. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/uJW3x9RERf — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 7, 2023

The videos of Gaines being rushed to safety are nothing short of terrifying as people attempt to get to her.

It’s not clear in the videos who the attacker was, but it is clear the situation would have quickly escalated if police weren’t there.

Even after leaving a room, the mob attempted to follow her and police down a hallway until she was finally in a secure location.

We strongly condemn the violence perpetrated against @iwf spokeswoman @Riley_Gaines_ on @SFSU campus. Riley was violently accosted, ambushed, and physically assaulted during a speech on sex discrimination women face in their own single-sex sports category. pic.twitter.com/uhND8UY2jX — Independent Women's Forum (@IWF) April 7, 2023

Gaines’ attack is a sign of a sad state of affairs in America.

This is just the latest example that free speech and diversity of thought are under attack in America. Riley Gaines simply believes women should have protected spaces. The former Kentucky swimmer doesn’t want biological males dominating female sports.

That’s something many Americans agree with. There are basic biological differences that can’t be ignored.

Yet, if you say that and support women’s rights, you now risk facing down a pissed off mob capable of anything. Gaines has guts of steel for even showing up to San Francisco State University and impressively maintained her composure when all hell broke loose.

People shouting down campus speakers can’t be tolerated and the knee must never be bent. This is the United States of America. Healthy and respectful disagreement is a cornerstone in our society. The country is in huge trouble if we lose it. Hopefully, Gaines is okay. This kind of chaos simply can’t be tolerated.