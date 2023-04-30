Riley Gaines Slams Brittney Griner Supporting Men In Women’s Sports

Videos by OutKick

Last week, Brittney Griner made headlines after she supported biological men playing in women’s sports. And Sunday, former Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines called her out on it.

Griner — who happily criticized the United States before she had to be bailed out of Russian prison for taking an illegal substance into a foreign country – believes banning transgender athletes from competing against women is “a crime.”

(Photo by Barry Gossage / NBAE via Getty Images)

“That ranks high on the list of things I’ll be fighting for and speaking up against,” Griner said. “Everyone deserves the right to play. Everyone deserves the right to come here and sit in these seats and feel safe and not feel that there’s a threat and that they can’t be who they are.”

But she didn’t stop there.

“I think it’s a crime, honestly, to separate someone for any reason, so I will definitely be speaking up against that legislation and those laws that are trying to be passed,” Griner said.

Riley Gaines calls out Brittney Griner.

An outspoken advocate to save women’s sports, Gaines called out the eight-time WNBA on her nonsense.

“Which NBA team would have @brittneygriner since apparently the overwhelming, obvious differences between men and women should simply be overlooked?” Gaines tweeted. “Heartbreaking to see athletically successful women take this demeaning stance.”

Which NBA team would have @brittneygriner since apparently the overwhelming, obvious differences between men and women should simply be overlooked? Heartbreaking to see athletically successful women take this demeaning stance.



And if we're going to talk about crimes, Brittney… https://t.co/cZpWYQShRI — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 30, 2023

“And if we’re going to talk about crimes, Brittney…”

Gaines with the dagger. She’s absolutely right, though.

The reason Brittney Griner has been dominant at both the collegiate and professional level is because she’s huge. At 6-foot-9 and 205 pounds, Griner towers above her opponents. Data shows the average WNBA player stands just 5’11 to 6-feet tall.

On the contrary, the average height of an NBA player is 6’6. And at Griner’s position (center), that number on the men’s side is between 6’9 and 7-feet tall.

It’s almost as if men have a biological advantage over women. Crazy, right?

But if Griner wants to play this game, I say we do it.

Let’s have Griner’s Phoenix Mercury play against the Phoenix Suns and see what happens.

I’m no Geoff Clark, but I’d feel pretty confident betting on that one.