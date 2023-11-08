Riley Gaines Is Attacked By ‘Senile’ Keith Olbermann, But She Is Ready And Returns Fire

Videos by OutKick

Crazy Keith Olbermann just can’t seem to learn it’s not smart to mess with Riley Gaines.

The 2022 OutKick Woke All-Star Challenge champion was up to his old tricks on Wednesday when he decided to launch yet another attack on OutKick podcaster Gaines who has proven time and time again that she’s not afraid to stand up to the vaxxed out the ass Olbermann.

The 64-year-old washed-up former ESPN superstar has spent serious Twitter capital going after Gaines, 23, for her battle against chicks with dicks infiltrating biological female sports. On Wednesday, the raging lunatic decided he wanted a street battle.

“PS [Riley Gaines] manufactured a controversy over a nonexistent issue to cover up her swimming mediocrity (even for the SEC) and a raging transphobe (I originally wrote “homophobe” by mistake – my apology),” Keith tweeted to the woman who had to battle to get her trophy that biological male Lia Thomas took home from the 2022 NCAA Women’s Swimming National Championships.

PS: @Riley_Gaines_ manufactured a controversy over a nonexistent issue to cover up her swimming mediocrity (even for the SEC) and a raging transphobe (I originally wrote "homophobe" by mistake – my apology) — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) November 8, 2023

Even by Olbermann standards, this line about Riley Gaines being mediocre might be one of the dumbest lines of attack on Keith’s social media resume.

Nice try, old man. She was first-team All-SEC and ended up on the podium at the national championships. This dummy Keith knows that’s not mediocrity.

Get him, Riley! (Ed. note: When Keith first started to attack her, Riley had to ask her dad who Olbermann was and why he was sorta famous.)

Hopping on this early just so I can see an accurate ratio



Get a grip. Need I bring this video back? Don't fret, the SEC sent me a brand new trophy & apologized for the behavior from a senile old man like yourself https://t.co/i7kU2VY5jx pic.twitter.com/OJsDbqXkcs — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 8, 2023

The hateful old man fired back: “BTW what are you going to do for a living now that you’ve undermined your own poll.”

What a miserable, sad man. It’s a shame this is the Olbermann we’re left with after so many great memories of sitting there watching Keith and Dan anchor SportsCenter in the 1990s and everything being right in the world.

This is a such a tragic ending.