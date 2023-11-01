Riley Gaines Tells Clay Travis About The Time She Had To Ask Her Dad Who Keith Olbermann Was

Videos by OutKick

OutKick founder Clay Travis joined Riley Gaines on Wednesday’s episode of her podcast Gaines For Girls.

The two touched on an array of issues and topics including the time Riley Gaines had to ask her dad about Keith Olbermann after the ex-SportsCenter anchor attacked her on social media.

“Well, it’s like Keith Olbermann, right? It’s the same thing,” Gaines said. “I didn’t even know who he was. I’d ask my dad. I’m like, Who is this old man? That’s like attacking me dad, who is this?”

She said that her dad told her that Olbermann was once known for sitting behind the anchor desk on SportsCenter.

Travis commented that he had little doubt that this was the most cutting part of the exchange for Olbermann.

“It’s probably the most devastating thing to have honestly, given his ego,” Travis said. That you had to ask your dad who he was.”

Clay Travis Tells Riley Gaines That Keith Olbermann ‘Knows Better’ Than To Say Men Don’t Have An Advantage Over Women In Sports

Gaines’ run-in with Olbermann took a swipe at her swimming ability on social media.

His angle of attack? That Gaines — one of the top swimmers in the nation — “sucked” because she didn’t beat Lia Thomas, the same Lia Thomas who is a man.

Travis noted the absurdity of Olbermann attempting to argue that men don’t have a biological advantage over women in sports.

“If you have spent your whole life covering sports, you know how much of a difference there is in biology, right?” Travis said. “If it’s some MSNBC commentator, who never played sports and isn’t involved in sports, and they want to have a political take, I give them a little bit of a pass because they’re just not cognizant of the difference.

“But Keith Olbermann made a career in sports. He knows the difference, and then he actually reached out and told you that you suck, because you weren’t able to beat a man. He knows better,” Travis said.

“And he’s allowed the dogma of his political beliefs to — in my opinion — totally destroy his brain.”

