Women’s Rights Advocate Riley Gaines Calls Out White House Press Secretary For Insane Comments On Transgender Athletes: ‘Exclusion Not Inclusion’

Former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines smacked U.S. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre with common sense.

After competing against biological male Lia Thomas in women’s swimming, Gaines dedicated her platform to taking a stance in the transgender athlete debate — reminding people that men hold a competitive advantage over women.

Gaines also argues that continued “inclusion” of trans athletes will lead to the “exclusion” of women in sports.

Riley Gaines, Americans Disagree With Biden Admin’s Trans Rhetoric

Gaines stepped up on Tuesday and called out the administration for their navel-gazing attitude toward people questioning the divisive trans movement in America.

On Tuesday, Karine Jean-Pierre attempted to shut down a reporter for addressing parents’ concerns about the administration’s obsession with transgenderism.

“What you’re alluding to is that transgender kids are dangerous,” Jean-Pierre said during Tuesday’s press briefing.

Gaines stated that valuing transgenderism over the rights of male and female citizens is “exclusion” rather than “inclusion.”

Riley Gaines Claps Back At U.S. Press Secretary

Gaines quote-tweeted the video of Jean-Pierre’s response with a fiery retort.

“When they say ‘inclusion,’ just know they really mean ‘exclusion.’ The message this sends to ALL women is that our safety doesn’t matter. Nor does our privacy, our fairness, our equal opportunities, or our dignity. The misogyny is slapping us across the face. #SaveWomensSports”

In a recent Gallup poll, 69 percent of Americans stated that men should not be allowed to compete against women, a notion the Biden administration has rejected.

Gaines’ platform disagrees with men competing against women. She argues that men competing against women impacts parity in women’s athletics and will lead to its extinction.

For the past decade, the left has critically fumbled the meaning of “inclusion.”

The Biden administration continues to isolate a large sect of Americans by turning the idea of transgender acceptance into a requirement.

Biden and Democrats’ idea of inclusivity has fueled outrage mobs against Gaines to prevent her from sharing “hateful” speech.

Biden’s Radical Ideology Causes Rift Among Americans

From the Dodgers’ invitation for The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (a drag group that mocks the Catholic faith) to a transgender influencer that shameless flashed his set of boobs at the White House, the fight from Americans against the promotion of radical gender ideology gets tougher.

Gaines is actively fighting rhetoric on trans inclusion that the Biden administration promotes to protect women’s sports.

Americans are stepping up against the lunacy promoted by Biden and supporting fundamental values similarly held by Gaines.