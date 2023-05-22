Caitlyn Jenner, Who Knows A Lot About Transgenders & Racing, Says It’s ‘Wrong’ Boy Stole Girl’s Spot In State Championship

Videos by OutKick

One of the fiercest debates in sports right now concerns allowing biological boys and men to compete in women’s events. Some events have guidelines about testosterone, but a lot depends on just that boy saying he identifies as a girl. Someone who knows quite a bit about both subjects is Caitlyn Jenner.

Caitlyn, formerly Bruce, won an Olympic gold medal in 1976. Bruce did so as a man competing against other men. Nearly 40 years later, Bruce transitioned to Caitlyn Jenner.

So, if there’s anyone who supports the rights of people to undergo gender reassignment, it’s Caitlyn Jenner. But even Caitlyn realizes the problem with allowing biological men to compete against women.

Caitlyn Jenner, an Olympic gold medalist, is speaking out against biological men competing against women. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As OutKick’s Amber Harding reported over the weekend, “Athena Ryan took second place Saturday in the high school women’s 1600 meter race at the North Coast Meet of Champions in California. The top three athletes advance to the CIF State Track & Field Championships next week.

“So the fourth-place finisher, Adeline Johnson, missed her chance to compete in State by just one spot. A spot taken by a boy. Ryan, a junior at Sonoma Academy, competed on the men’s team in 2021. But he’s been running in women’s events for the past two seasons.”

I’m becoming a broken record on this subject, but for those unfamiliar: it’s ridiculous that in a society that has been pushing women’s rights so hard for decades that we now allow biological men and boys to take spots away from biological girls and women.

It’s hypocrisy to the umpteenth degree.

“As ‘somewhat’ of a track star myself, and a trans person, THIS IS WRONG!!!” Jenner wrote on Twitter. “HELP ME PUSH BACK!”

She followed that tweet with one that reads: “And FYA trans [people] you are being used by the radical gender ideology cult as political pawns. That’s all you are to them.”

And FYA trans ppl you are being used by the radical gender ideology cult as political pawns. That’s all you are to them. — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) May 22, 2023

Jenner is correct on both counts. The funny thing is that Caitlyn Jenner was a leftist hero about eight years ago.

When she first transitioned, the left-wing media fawned. ESPN gave her an ESPY for courage.

USWNT soccer player Abby Wambach presents Caitlyn Jenner the Arthur Ashe Courage Award onstage during The 2015 ESPYS. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

What’s interesting, though, is how quickly they have distanced themselves from her since then. Why? Because Jenner, despite being transgender, espouses more conservative beliefs.

She even ran for Governor of California as a Republican.

And the left-wingers in California attacked her in favor of Gavin Newsom. Newsom is a straight, white male. Isn’t that everything they are against?

Funny how quickly things change, isn’t it?