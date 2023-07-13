Riley Gaines Podcast: Biological Males Competing Against Women 10x As Bad As The East German Women Olympic Doping Scandals

Videos by OutKick

Riley Gaines is making news with former Olympic Swimmer Sharron Davies on her new Podcast “Gaines For Girls”. In the debut edition of the show, Davies said the current controversy of biological males competing against women reminded her of similar issues in her career.

Sharron competed in three Olympics, including the 1980 Moscow Games. She won the silver medal in the 400-meter Individual Medley losing to East German Petra Schneider.

Sharron Davies explained on the podcast that she and others knew that things were not fair. “We would have East German athletes turning up to things like even like the Olympics. We’d never ever seen them before, and they would literally arrive and smash world records. They looked and sounded like, you know, very masculine. They had deep voices very large Adam’s apple, bad skin, through no fault of their own.”

The East German women dominated the 1980 Olympics winning 10 gold medals including the 400 IM that Sharron Davies finished second. (Photo by Tony Duffy/Allsport/Getty Images)

The East Germans won every event in women’s swimming at the 1980 Moscow Olympics except for two. They swept all three medals in six of the thirteen events. They set six World Records. After the games, the women who beat Sharron Davies admitted to using PEDs.

Sharron Davies equates the cheating she faced to that which is occurring today with biological men being allowed to compete in women’s sports. “What we’ve got now is ten times worse. Because this is happening across every single sport, at every single level in every single country.”