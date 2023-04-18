Riley Gaines Torches Biden Administration

Videos by OutKick

Riley Gaines ripped the Biden Administration for not doing anything to stop biological men from ruining women’s sports.

The Biden Administration has proposed a new Title IX rule that would ban schools from creating blanket bans against transgender athletes, according to Fox News. Any proposed blanket ban would violate the new Title IX standard, but there could be restrictions on a case-by-case basis at the high school and college level.

Lia Thomas, a biological male who decimated women in the pool, voiced support for the rule change but also argued it doesn’t go far enough.

“This rule is a good start. However, it is not enough. During this time of intense anti-trans backlash, the trans community needs explicit protections from discrimination in order to live our lives freely and equally,” the Penn swimmer said in a video supporting the Biden Administration. She appeared to be reading off cards given what seemed to be multiple edits and cuts.

Riley Gaines hammers the Biden administration and Riley Gaines.

“Under the guise of competitive fairness? Are you really trying to say you would have won a national title against the men? Does it not break your heart to see women lose out on these opportunities? The Biden Admins proposed bill denies science, truth, and common sense,” Gaines tweeted in response to Lia Thomas demanding broader protection for transgender athletes.

She further added, “The Biden Administration is actively and aggressively working to pass laws that erase decent and fair treatment for women in sports.”

Gaines continues to be a voice of reason.

Riley Gaines has become an incredibly important voice in America, and she’s not backing down. Gaines faced violence and a mob at San Francisco State University simply for believing in women’s rights and protecting women’s sports.

Riley Gaines continues to push back against men destroying women’s sports. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Yet, in the face of intense pressure and unhinged criticism, she refuses to back down. In 2023, that takes a lot of courage.

Congresswoman Katie Porter claimed she’s just doing it for attention. As Riley Gaines responded, she changed her life plans to protect women’s sports.

Now, she’s calling out the Biden administration and Lia Thomas for pushing for biological men to be protected in women’s sports.

The former Kentucky swimmer, who competed against Thomas, clearly has no intention of giving up. That takes a lot of courage in 2023. At some point, a person has to take a stand, and she’s made that choice in defense of women’s sports.

Riley Gaines isn’t backing down no matter how much pressure is thrown her way. Her fight to protect women’s sports will continue, no matter what President Joe Biden or Lia Thomas push for.