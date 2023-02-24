Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Led To An Uptick In FCC Complaints For Being ‘Too Sexy’

Videos by OutKick

For most of us, Rihanna’s halftime show was a total bore full of radio fodder from the last 15 years. For others, pregnant Rihanna’s 13 minutes of lip-syncing and suggestive dancing was too sexy for TV.

So they complained about it to the FCC.

According to TMZ Sports, the FCC — which monitors media for age-appropriate content — reportedly received 103 complaints against the Super Bowl broadcast, with the majority of critics left upset by Rihanna’s performance.

Looking back on the performance, the pop star’s dancing was pretty tame (and uninspired) until she started grazing her (beep) all over her (beep) and sniffed her (beep) afterward. Audiences were quick to point out the moment based on how racy it was for a football game’s halftime show viewed by over 100 million people.

Did Rihanna just sniff..wtf lol pic.twitter.com/FD2BDQ3VO6 — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 13, 2023

As relayed by the outlet, one FCC complaint even compared Rihanna’s dirty dancing to the controversial Grammy performance by Sam Smith and Kim Petras, which was full of weird Satanic imagery.

The gyrating baby belly seen across the world was box office for CBS and the NFL. Rihanna’s performance was the second-most-viewed SB halftime show (behind Katy Perry in 2015) and garnered over 5 million more viewers than the game itself.

Mo’ viewers, mo’ problems.