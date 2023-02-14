Rihanna’s Spotify Streaming Skyrockets Thanks To Super Bowl Performance

Videos by OutKick

Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance gave her a monster boost in the streaming data.

The popular pop singer performed Sunday while the Chiefs and Eagles took care of business at halftime, and while many people didn’t seem to enjoy it, there was enough curiosity to send her Spotify numbers through the roof.

Thanks to her performance at the Super Bowl, Rihanna saw a staggering 640% increase in her Spotify streaming, according to Variety.

“Bitch Better Have My Money” saw an increase of 2,600% and “Diamonds” saw the second largest increase at 1,400%. In total, she had at least four songs that saw an increase of at least 1,160%

Rihanna sees 640% jump in Spotify streaming thanks to Super Bowl halftime performance. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Rihanna put up huge streaming numbers thanks to the Super Bowl.

It’s a poorly kept secret that Super Bowl halftime performers do not get paid. There’s a budget for the show, but there’s no talent fee dished out.

The reason why is the league can kind of argue the payment is in the form of exposure. Personally, I’d still want a chunk of change, but it is what it is. More than enough famous singers are more than happy to do it for free.

Rihanna performed at halftime of the Super Bowl. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Why? Because of this exact situation. Rihanna might not have drawn a check from Sunday, but her profile got a massive boost.

There’s been whispers about a possible tour coming up, according to Page Six. It’s not clear if that’s still the case now that it’s known Rihanna is pregnant, but if she is going on tour, the pop star got a ton of attention before pulling out.

Seriously, how many boomers had to figure out who Rihanna was after seeing her prance around with modern day oompa loompas? Probably a lot, folks. Probably a lot.

Rihanna sees huge streaming jump after Super Bowl performance. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Whether you enjoyed the show (hard pass) or not, Rihanna accomplished the goal of getting more attention in a huge way.