Holy Smokes! One of Rihanna’s Dancers Nearly Fell To Their Death During Super Bowl Halftime Show: Video

One of Rihanna’s igloo babies nearly fell to their death during the outrageous Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday.

While reactions were mixed to Rihanna’s 13-minute set during Super Bowl LVII, the event organizers were fortunate to not have a tragedy occur.

The show was several inches away from taking a grim turn during Rihanna’s performance of “All Of The Lights” when one performer nearly fell off the elevated platform.

Hanging several dozen feet over the main stage, the Super Bowl backup dancers in puffy white garments were high-kicking and waddling on small platforms fit for two to three people max.

After one big kick, a dancer on the center platform fell back on their bottom and managed to stop their momentum from going fully backward and plummeting to the stage below.

Rihanna dancer nearly fell off platform during performance pic.twitter.com/ZCWSZwjh8z — Bacon, Grits, Eggs (@reddawg77089) February 14, 2023

Given the puffiness of the outfit, the glammed-up Bubble Boy may have actually stood a chance of surviving the fall. Thankfully it didn’t come down to testing the strength of their garment.

The backup dancers weren’t the only ones in harm’s way during the halftime show. Rihanna, who announced after the performance that she is pregnant with her second child, appeared on the elevated platform several times.

Without any tragedies to derail the action, Super Bowl audiences were amused as they poked fun at the dancers dressed in all white, which was likely the best part of the whole presentation.

From Oompa Loompas to hazmat workers to Chinese spy balloons, the comparisons were flowing.

Now I’m worried the U.S. was shooting down Rihanna’s backup dancers all weekend pic.twitter.com/9nWCxknLJG — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) February 13, 2023

Rihanna’s dancers starter pack pic.twitter.com/xhu6dvqrps — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) February 13, 2023

Me running to Twitter to see all the memes about Rihanna‘s backup dancers pic.twitter.com/UmK1vekuwH — Nat (@90S0R0KIN) February 13, 2023

Never before seen footage of Rihanna’s backup dancers at the halftime show pic.twitter.com/4VAHbP3pKq — margaux (@margauxxzane) February 13, 2023

Rihanna’s backup dancers = junior faculty on the hunt for food after a two and a half hour meeting pic.twitter.com/KZ4wnzerTn — Melissa Baker (@melissabaker712) February 13, 2023

Them dancers on them beams are brave! I would have fainted and fell right off 😂😂 #SuperBowl #Rihanna pic.twitter.com/Q1Wi1y8V6w — 3/20 (@yesoneverything) February 13, 2023

Rihanna’s Super Bowl but the dancers are Oompa Loompas pic.twitter.com/wHX3dPey3t — rike (likes to eat pancakes) (@rikerikerike) February 13, 2023

An Aerial view of the dancers in Rihanna’s halftime show pic.twitter.com/osIjB8YEEd — Dorin (@Intofurler) February 13, 2023

How Rihanna dancers came out pic.twitter.com/io6x9iBoxE — Minks (@OfficialMinks) February 13, 2023

the dancers in rihanna’s performance are now just walking amongst us. they’re at your grocery store. they’re at your bank — James (@CaucasianJames) February 13, 2023