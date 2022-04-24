in MLB

Check Out How Ridiculous John Sterling Looks Calling Yankee Walk-Off

Longtime New York Yankees radio play-by-play man John Sterling still knows how to dance after a walk-off victory. Or something.

The latest example came Saturday, when the Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians courtesy of a walk-off single from Gleyber Torres. That two-out hit drove home Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who had doubled previously, leading to the Yankees’ 5-4 win.

Sterling reacted with, well, a fairly ridiculous call. And something resembling a victory dance. We think.

Oh, and as our Meg Turner relayed, Yankees fans didn’t dance, but they did throw a bunch of stuff at the Guardians in the outfield. Sterling reacted to that, too, calling those fans a bunch of “hooligans.”

“That ruins what would be a great Yankee comeback,” Sterling said. “And the Yankees have run out there, telling the fans, ‘stop throwing things!’ I think that’s disgraceful! That’s disgraceful! That’s not Yankee Stadium! Those aren’t Yankee fans! Hooligans!”

Fans throwing trash at opposing players is clearly the worst. But hey, you can make the case Sterling’s game-winning call just before that was a close second.

