Yankees Fans Throw Trash At Guardians After Comeback Win

Things got messy at the end of Saturday’s game between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians as fans threw trash at Cleveland’s outfielders after the Yankees’ win.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, the Guardians took a 4-3 lead. After a walk-off single helped the Yankees come back to defeat the Guardians, tensions reached a breaking point — New York fans began throwing trash at the Guardians outfielders.

Guardians center fielder Myles Straw said fans crossed a line by mocking an injured opposing player in the last inning of the Yankees’ comeback win.

Moments before the final scene in the outfield in the bottom of the ninth, Myles Straw went right back at fans at Yankee Stadium. pic.twitter.com/wegiKxjtIF — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) April 23, 2022

Straw can be seen climbing the left-field wall to confront a man who was mocking Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan, who hit the wall headfirst trying to make a game-ending catch.

Myles Straw appears to be about that action, boss. pic.twitter.com/DLfOUHX9S7 — Henry Palattella (@HellaPalattella) April 23, 2022

The Yankees ultimately won due to a walk-off single by Gleyber Torres at Yankees Stadium on Saturday.

One projectile even hit an umpire trying to settle the scene down.

After the Yankees won on a walk-off single, New York fans starting throwing trash at the Guardians outfielders.



(via @YESNetwork)pic.twitter.com/QygDc5Tc0f — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 23, 2022

The Yankees also were upset, NJ.com reports. Manager Aaron Boone and some of his players stated during post-game interviews — Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge could be seen expressing displeasure during the situation.

“Obviously there’s no place for throwing stuff onto the field in that situation,” Boone said. I’ll get more clarity on it here in a little bit, but we certainly don’t want to put anyone in danger. We love the intensity, but we can’t be throwing stuff out on the field.”

Yankee fans are legit the biggest scumbags in pro sports. Even Judge and Stanton know it. pic.twitter.com/FSAIauuHaA — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) April 23, 2022

Guardians right fielder Oscar Mercado said he wasn’t going to just sit there and “allow [fans] to just throw stuff at me and take it like it’s nothing.”

“They need to be held accountable,” he said.

Mercado said he thinks there should be rules in place to prevent situations like Saturday’s events and said it is “ridiculous” and should not happen.

“Say whatever you want to say. Do whatever you want to do,” Mercado said. “But at the end of the day, there have to be consequences for behavior like that.”

