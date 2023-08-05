Ricky Rubio Becomes Latest Athlete To Step Away For Mental Health Break

Videos by OutKick

Cleveland Cavaliers and Spanish national team star Ricky Rubio has announced his plans to take a break from basketball to focus on his mental health.

Rubio released a statement on Saturday announcing his decision.

“I have decided to stop my professional activity to take care of my mental health. I want to thank all the support I have received from the [Spanish national team] to understand my decision,” Rubio wrote in a statement, per The New York Post.

“Today #family makes more sense than ever. Thank you. I would ask that my privacy be respected so that I can face these moments and be able to give more information when the time is right.”

The 32-year-old was the MVP at the 2019 FIBA World Cup and his announcement comes just a few weeks before the start of the 2023 tournament.

He missed Spain’s game against Venezuela on Friday night. Rubio didn’t indicate how long his break will be and if it will affect his NBA duties.

Rubio is the latest athlete to decide to take a step back from competition in the name of mental health. Others include Detroit Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows, gymnast Simone Biles, tennis player Naomi Osaka, and Oakland A’s pitcher Trevor May.

Just this week, ex-NFLer Johnny Manziel opened up about some of his mental health struggles. He revealed that he had once considered ending his life after he was cut by the Cleveland Browns.

Mental health is always a tough topic to discuss, so good for Rubio to be prepared to talk about it.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle