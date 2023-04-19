Oakland A’s Pitcher Becomes Third MLB Player To Step Away For Mental Health Reasons In 2023

Videos by OutKick

Oakland A’s reliever Trevor May is stepping away from the team, citing struggles with mental health. May was moved to the 15-day IL, but his leave from the team is indefinite.

The A’s announced moving May and outfielder Ramon Laureano to the IL on Wednesday. May missed nearly three months last season due to a triceps injury. His performance to start the new year has been a test to the oft-dependable pitcher: allowing eight runs on 10 hits and nine walks in six innings pitched.

Trevor May becomes the third ball player this season to step away due to anxiety, including Colorado Rockies closer Daniel Bard and Detroit Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows.

Anxiety Overwhelms Oakland A’s Pitcher

On Tuesday night, May (2-3) pitched against the Chicago Cubs. May allowed three earned runs and hit two batters.

Oakland A’s general manager David Forst released a statement on Trevor May’s decision, relaying the organization’s unconditional support as the 33-year-old player seeks treatment.

“I commend Trevor for speaking up about his mental health, and for taking action to address it,” Forst said. ”The whole A’s organization supports him fully, and we are committed to giving Trevor whatever time he needs to be ready to return to playing, as well as continued resources to help all our players tackle the physical and mental challenges they face daily.”

The right-hander signed with Oakland A last December, agreeing to a one-year, $7 million deal.

Bard struggled with anxiety following a disappointing outing at the World Baseball Classic. The Rockies closer was responsible for breaking Jose Altuve‘s hand during the WBC off a wild 96 mph fastball. The Rockies activated Bard on Wednesday.

May was outspoken in his support for Daniel Bard when he stepped away from the Rockies.

“Happy these guys took the step to get right. Bard tried the ‘tough it out’ route 10 years ago and learned that it ain’t the way,” May tweeted in early April. “Hope they can find the joy that makes ball so great again soon.”

