Rockies Pitcher Daniel Bard Starts Season On IL Due To Anxiety From WBC Struggles

Colorado Rockies pitcher Daniel Bard missed the team’s season debut on Thursday after getting moved to the IL. Bard’s starting on the 15-day injured list as a result of anxiety that the pitcher is experiencing following his performance at the World Baseball Classic for Team USA.

Bard, 37, walked away from the game in 2013 during a rough stretch of pitching, having played five seasons for the Red Sox. He was the named NL Comeback Player of the Year in 2020 after returning to the majors with the Colorado Rockies.

Bard’s comeback story continued to trend upward as he built himself up into a reliable arm following his return.

Last season, Bard led the Colorado Rockies in saves (34).

At the World Baseball Classic, Bard’s defining moment ultimately came on a wild 96 mph fastball that broke Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve’s hand.

In USA’s game against Venezuela, Bard faced four batters and surrendered a hit and two walks to compound the Altuve mishap.

Jose Altuve leaves the game after being hit in the hand by a pitch. pic.twitter.com/Dzd9phTnnK — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 19, 2023

Daniel Bard commented on his leave from the Rockies and facing a path back to the mound after struggling at the WBC.

“From my experience, knowing myself, I think just taking a step back,” Bard said, “taking time to work through things, get it right, is the best approach.”

