Ricky Gervais Trolls Woke Oscars After Fans Call For Him To Host

Five-time Golden Globes awards host Ricky Gervais isn’t bloody interested in saving the Oscars.

The longtime actor and comic, known for his brash commentary on the Hollywood elite, was a buzzing name during Sunday’s Oscars ceremony.

Tonight is the Oscars.



So I had to post the best Hollywood speech ever given.



Dear celebrities and elites,



This is what we think of you.



Just a reminder.



Shut up.



pic.twitter.com/byRej82vdy — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 12, 2023

Ricky Gervais speaks onstage during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images)

As viewers braced for a cringe-worthy evening with late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel leading the ceremony, fans pointed to Gervais’ past appearances as Golden Globes host, harkening back to a time when award shows weren’t afraid to put someone up on stage that could skewer the audience.

Gervais has hosted the GG five times (2010, 2011, 2012, 2016, 2020).

While Kimmel pulled off a couple of laughs during the hours-long show, it wasn’t at the degree of a true comedy maverick like Gervais.

One fan tweeted at Gervais, calling for him to host the Oscars one day.

Gervais’ response, much like his hosting monologues, poked fun at the show with a resounding “hell no” (a euphemism for what he actually said).

“F**k that!” Gervais tweeted, with a laughing-face emoji attached.

Again, Kimmel wasn’t as bad as expected. He at one point delivered a fairly critical bit on actor Will Smith after last year’s slap on Chris Rock and didn’t sound like a liberal mouthpiece, at least not at Colbert levels.

Gervais’ lack of interest in appeasing the crowd — choosing to instead make them the butt of the jokes — has been deemed too provocative for the Oscars.

The comedian’s best bits on the hosting stage have included poking fun at Hollywood for its fake interests in diversity, salacious behind-the-scenes controversies and, of course, Leo DiCaprio’s interests in girls women.

Gervais on Hollywood going woke:

“The companies you work for, unbelievable. Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service, you’d call your agent, wouldn’t you? So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use your platform to make a political speech.

“You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your god and f**k off.”

Gervais on Hollywood’s diversity:

“Many talented people of color were snubbed in major categories. Unfortunately, there’s nothing we can do about that because the Hollywood Foreign Press are all very, very racist.”

Gervais on DiCaprio:

“The Irishman was amazing … It wasn’t the only epic movie. Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood was nearly three hours long. Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere and by the end, his date was too old for him. Even Prince Andrew’s like, ‘Come on, mate, you’re nearly 50, son’.”