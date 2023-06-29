Rickie Fowler Admits He Struggled To Finish Round Because He ‘Had To Go To The Bathroom Pretty Badly’

Videos by OutKick

Rickie Fowler’s been riding a bit of momentum after a strong finish in the U.S. Open at LA Country Club.

While he did struggle after a hot start, Fowler still finished tied for fifth, a great result for a player who’s been entirely off leaderboards in recent years.

During the first round of this weekend’s tournament, the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Fowler seemed to be bringing some of that excellent play to Detroit.

At least until the final two holes.

Fowler got to the 17th hole at -7, on track for a first round 65.

But he bogeyed 17 and 18, finishing at “just” -5 for a 67. During his post-round press conference, he had an explanation for the unexpectedly poor finishing holes.

He really had to go to the bathroom.

“To be perfectly honest, I had to go to the bathroom pretty badly,” Fowler said. “There weren’t many bathrooms the last five holes, so I was little shaky coming in.

“Not to necessarily blame the finish on that, but it didn’t help.”

Pro golfers, they’re just like us!

Rickie Fowler Fights The Elements At Rocket Mortgage

It’s refreshing to hear some candor and realism coming from PGA Tour players.

Players often seem unflappable during their rounds, as if they’re immune to the same kind of pressure and external problems amateurs face.

But Fowler at least admitted that the human element played a part in a mildly disappointing finish.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic has already had some unexpected excitement, with one of the rarest outcomes in the sport.

Seems like it’s worth tuning in the rest of the weekend if only to see if Fowler can plan out his back nine bathroom visits better.