Dylan Wu Makes Extremely Rare Albatross During PGA Tour’s Rocket Mortgage Classic, But Apparently No One Filmed It

In today’s day and age — where almost everything happens on camera — it’s shocking that the PGA Tour doesn’t simply have at least one camera on every hole. But apparently, they do not at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week. Dylan Wu made an albatross on Thursday (or double eagle, if you prefer), allegedly.

I say allegedly because there doesn’t appear to be any video proof. Which is WILD. A professional athlete did something in a sanctioned competition and there’s no visual evidence.

What’s even crazier about Wu’s incredible shot is that on a hole just a couple before that, he hit one of the worst shots you’ll see out of a professional golfer.

Dylan Wu made both one of the worst golf shots of his career and one of the best shots of his career (an albatross) during the PGA Tour’s Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Again, there’s no video. So, we just have to guess. But it’s pretty clear even from the shot tracer that Wu hit a HORRIBLE golf shot on the par-3 11th hole at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Wu started on the back-nine, so it was just his second hole of the day.

Clearly, he wasn’t warmed up.

The 11th hole is a long par three, measuring over 200 yards on Thursday. But Wu left his tee shot nearly 60 yards short of the green.

In fact, he didn’t even hit it far enough to reach the fairway. Shotlink says the ball only reached an apex of 79 feet, well under his two playing companions, whose shots went over 100 feet in the air.

Clearly, Wu mishit this ball. Badly.

I sent a screenshot of this to OutKick betting writer Geoff Clark. Clark and I do an OutKick golf betting podcast together, so I wanted to give him a hard time for backing Dylan Wu as a longshot to win the tournament.

And, apparently, I delivered the greatest reverse-jinx in history.

Wu made bogey on this hole to move to plus-one on the day. He followed this mess up with back-to-back birdies before sinking the incredible 262-yard albatross.

Of course, as mentioned, you have to take the PGA Tour’s word for it.

Then, on the next hole — another par-3 — Wu redeemed that first par-3 mishit.

🚨DYLAN WU IS -6 THRU 4 HOLES🚨



Birdie – 12th

Birdie – 13th

Double Eagle – 14th

Birdie – 15th



+40000 after bogey on the 11th.

+2000 live to win @FDSportsbook pic.twitter.com/rrltU3uamS — Golfbet (@Golfbet) June 29, 2023

He would par the 16 before making birdie on the 17th. He finished his front nine with a par to post a -6, 30 on his first nine holes.

Wu is very much in play as a potential winner at the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

Which gives me the perfect opportunity to use this video. Since we don’t have any actual video of Dylan Wu, here’s Kenny Wu!

Apologies for ever doubting you, Geoff.