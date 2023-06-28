Longshots To Target At 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Videos by OutKick

These guys are going to light up the Detroit Golf Club in this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023. The odds-on favorite, Tony Finau (+1400), said the easy course conditions at Detroit GC will keep the scores low at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Tony Finau is slumping with his putter so @PGASplits101 asked him how that affects his mentality at an event like the Rocket Mortgage Classic where scores are expected to be LOW (Check out what Tony thinks the winning score will be this week) pic.twitter.com/TzZmZ3DYJi — Betsperts Golf (@BetspertsGolf) June 27, 2023

Every PGA Tour golfer would destroy your local course. While the Detroit GC isn’t as easy as your “local course,” it’s going to be a birdie fest. Tough tracks used for majors test an entire golfer’s skill set and weeds out limited players.

Easy scoring conditions opens the playing field for golfers that have no chance at winning majors or “elevated events”. But, two triple-digit bombs have won in the 4-year Rocket Mortgage Classic history: Cameron Davis (+10000) in 2021 and Nate Lashley (+25000) in 2019.

I.e. there’s a better chance a 100-to-1-plus bomb gets home this week so I’m adding the following …

Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 Longshots

For the record, I’m only sprinkling light wagers on longshots at the Detroit GC. I’ll back them up with small placement bets to hopefully get a profit when these “bombs” eventually lose.

Dylan Wu

Over the last 36 rounds, Wu is 10th in my key stat model using the tools of FantasyNational.com. Wu is 18th in this field Strokes Gained (SG): Approach (APP), 11th in Birdies-or-Better (BoB) Gained, and 7th in Par 5 scoring in that stretch.

You need to make birdies in “Birdie Fests”. Plus, the easiest way to card birdies on PGA Tour courses is usually on Par 5s. There are three Par 5s from 550-600 yards and Wu is 10th in Par 5 scoring within that range over the last 36 rounds.

Dylan Wu tees off on the fifth during Round 1 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Wu has six top-40 finishes in his last 10 starts with a T32 at the 2023 U.S. Open earlier this month. He also placed T15 at the 2023 Mexico Open (another “birdie fest”) and T10 at The Honda Classic 2023, which is at one of the toughest courses on Tour.

1st Rocket Mortgage Classic longshot: Dylan Wu

0.1 unit (u) to WIN : +11000 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

: (DraftKings Sportsbook) 0.1u for TOP-40: +150 (BetMGM with no dead-heat rules)

OutKick Bets Podcast: 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic Ft Dan Zaksheske

Nate Lashley

Again, Lashley won the 1st-ever Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2019 by shooting a 25-under par, six shots clear of the 2nd-best golfer. Lashley was lights-out on the greens (+9.3 SG: Putting) and his game still fits Detroit GC.

Over the last 36 rounds, Lashley is 9th in this field for SG: APP and Proximity from 75-100 yards out, 3rd in Par 5 scoring and 18th in BoB Gained.

Nate Lashley celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Country Club. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Also, Lashley is 17th in this field for total SG over the last 24 rounds. He has five T39 finishes or better in his last seven starts including a T17 at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, which is another “birdie fest”.

Lashley has two top-10 finishes this season on Tour and has played well at easy courses over the past couple of year.

2nd Rocket Mortgage Classic longshot: Nate Lashley

0.1u to WIN : +11000 (DraftKings)

: (DraftKings) 0.1u for TOP-40: +140 (BetMGM with no dead-heat rules)

Chez Reavie

He was in the mix last week at the 2023 Travelers Championship. Reavie tied for 4th-place with Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay, neither of which are in this Rocket Mortgage Classic field.

Over the last 12 rounds, Reavie is 10th in total SG and 3rd in SG: Putting. In fact, Reavie has picked up strokes on the greens in 10 straight starts and is +2.8 SG: Putting per event over that span.

Chez Reavie watches his shot from the rough during the 2nd round of the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Michigan. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Reavie has three career wins on the PGA Tour. He is 13th in this field for total SG at easy Par 72 courses. His wins include the 2019 Travelers, which is played at another “easy course”.

Finally, Reavie ranks 19th in my key stat model over the last 36 rounds. Reavie is in the top-25 of this field for BoB Gained, SG: APP, Good Drives Gained, Scrambling and Par 4 Efficiency: 450-500 yards.

3rd Rocket Mortgage Classic longshot: Chez Reavie

0.1u to WIN : +13000 (DraftKings)

: (DraftKings) 0.1u for TOP-40: +150 (BetMGM with no dead-heat rules)

More 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic Coverage

Check out the Hot Links golf gambling show hosted by Geoff Clark on the OutKick Bets podcast feed. New episodes drop Tuesdays for most full-field PGA Tour events in the 2022-23 season.

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.

First-time DraftKings users can get up to a $1,000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.