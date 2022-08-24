Famous Rapper Offers $10 Million To Anyone Willing To Fight Jake Paul

Rick Ross really wants to see Jake Paul back in the ring.

Jack Paul’s previous fights scheduled against Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman both fell apart, and the social media star recently made it clear he’s eyeing up an October return to the ring.

My next opponent will be a pro boxer and of course he will have a winning record just like Timmy and Ramen did before they pulled out. October. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 20, 2022

While it’s unclear who he will fight, Rick Ross announced on his Instagram that he’s willing to offer an additional $10 million to anyone willing to box Paul.

“Since everyone seems to be afraid to fight @jakepaul Im down to put another 10million on top to make the right match happen,” the popular rapper told his 15.7 million Instagram followers.

Whether you like Jake Paul or not, you can’t deny the man knows how to generate attention and draw an audience.

Whenever he fights, people watch, debate and drive up engagements. He hasn’t even fought a single real boxer, and yet, people still can’t get enough. All he’s done so far is beat up old MMA stars Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Rick Ross offers to put up $10 million to make another Jake Paul fight happen. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Now, Paul wants to get into the ring in October against a boxer with a winning record, and Ross will open his wallet to help make it happen.

For the cool price of $10 million, it’s hard to step up to the plate to fight the younger Paul brother. Who wouldn’t risk getting knocked out for a life-changing amount of money?

There’s no question plenty of fighters would jump at the opportunity to earn a quick $10 million.

Rick Ross offers to pay $10 million to someone willing to fight Jake Paul. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

For that price, Jake Paul might even face some seriously legit and real competition. Then, fans might finally get to learn whether or not he is the real deal!