Rick Fox Shoots His Shot With Brittany Renner After She Revealed The Staggering Number Of Men She’s Slept With

Brittany Renner has been an extremely busy woman. The 31-year-old, who is pushing almost 5 million followers on Instagram, knows how to get attention and did just that during an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast, Club Shay Shay when she revealed just how busy she’s been.

Renner left Sharpe completely stunned when she blurted out, matter-of-factly, “I’ve had sex with 35 guys.” His reaction to the admission says it all.

The NFL Hall of Famer turned host responded to the admission by immediately downing a shot he had just poured. He then let out an “Oh, Lord!” before taking a hit straight from the bottle.

That’s an understandable reaction to that staggering number of men, Renner says that she’s slept with. A reaction that’s probably shared by many.

Former NBA player turned actor, Rick Fox, isn’t one of them. The 54-year-old had a completely different reaction to the news. He wanted to know how he could add his name to the list.

Fox, in one of the more insane responses to the clip, had a few questions he was hoping Sharpe could help answer about adding to Renner’s body count and the possibility of him adding to it.

He posted, “Hey @ShannonSharpe so many questions. When she says “BLACK” where do you think she draws the line? I’m just asking for all the one-drop brothers and sisters out there who are aspiring to be #36 – #50 #OneDropRule #RaceInAmerica #TheRaceTo36 #HalfABill.”

Hey @ShannonSharpe so many questions 🤦🏽‍♂️When she says “BLACK” where do you think she draws the line? 🖐🏻🖐🏼🖐🏽🖐🏾🖐🏿 ~ I’m just asking for all the one-drop brothers and sisters out there who are aspiring to be #36 – #50 #OneDropRule #RaceInAmerica #TheRaceTo36 #HalfABill https://t.co/n9Ar9C6dhd — Rick Fox (@RickFox) September 28, 2023

Brittany Renner Has Ignored Rick Fox’s Post

Neither Sharpe nor Renner have responded to Fox’s post, where he’s shamelessly shoots his shot with her. That’s likely because she’s keeping her chasing of athletes for clout to current players.

Fox is a couple of decades post-career at this point and he’s no longer as in demand as he was when he was on the Celtics and the Lakers. This is a guy, who in his prime, was married to Vanessa Williams.

The Vanessa Williams! As in the former Miss America winner who went on to become a singer and an actress. Clearly those days are long gone.

He’s now shooting his shot with jersey chasers, who have a kid with an NBA player, and are a cast member on the upcoming season of Basketball Wives.

It’s hard to watch athletes age. Who knows? This could be a shot that rolls around the rim a little before eventually going down.