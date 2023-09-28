Brittany Renner Reveals How Many Men She’s Had Sex With, Leaves Shannon Sharpe Stunned

Videos by OutKick

Brittany Renner left Shannon Sharpe unable to speak after she revealed how many men she’s had sex with.

Renner has been a figure on the internet for years, and seemingly always finds ways to squeeze into situations for clout. She has a kid with NBA player P.J. Washington, was infamously brought in by Deion Sanders to lecture Jackson State players on how to avoid women chasing them for clout (oh, the irony!) and has a staggering 4.8 million Instagram followers.

Renner’s strategy is simply to get attention, more attention and more attention! To her credit, it seems to have worked out very well over the past several years.

Brittany Renner reveals how many she’s had sex with. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Brittany Renner stuns Shannon Sharpe with her number of sexual partners.

Now, she’s revealed how many men she’s gotten in bed with, and the former NFL player was legit speechless.

“I’ve had sex with 35 guys,” Renner proudly declared on “Club Shay Shay” with Shannon Sharpe. His response?

He hit the bottle and said, “Oh, Lord!” You can check out his truly stunned reaction below.

For those wondering, Renner’s number is *slightly* above the average number of sexual partners a woman in America has during their lifetime.

The CDC’s data indicates the average sexual partners for a woman is 4.3. The Instagram influencer 8.1x’d the national average for women.

Should she be proud? Embarrassed? Somewhere in-between? That’s up for her to decide, but Renner clearly isn’t shy about it. She even loudly declared it’s “impressive.” Yeah, there might be some people who disagree with that, but again, not for me to judge.

Brittany Renner says she’s had sex with 35 men. The national average for a woman is 4.3, according to the CDC. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Fashion Nova)

What we do know for sure is Renner continues to move the needle and knows how to generate attention. The clip above has a staggering 7.5 million views. Say whatever you want about Brittany Renner, but you can’t say she doesn’t know how to get clout. That might be the one thing she’s an expert in. As for having sex with 35 different men, I’ll let the experts figure that one out. I’ll just stick to the numbers.