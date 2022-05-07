in Horse Racing, Sports

Rich Strike Tries To Bite Another Horse After Upset Victory At Kentucky Derby

updated

Kentucky Derby long shot Rich Strike was amped up after remarkably crossing the finish line first at Churchill Downs Saturday.

Maybe a little TOO amped up.

RICH STRIKE WINS 148TH RUNNING OF THE KENTUCKY DERBY IN SHOCKING 80-1 UPSET

With the crowd still buzzing over the alternate up until Friday morning winning the whole dang thing, Rich Strike celebrated by latching onto another horse and attempting to bite him. Take a look for yourself:

Imagine being jockey Sonny Leon and winning your first Kentucky Derby, and your horse decides to take you on a ride that you can’t control. That’s what Leon dealt with, but honestly, after taking home first prize at the Run for the Roses, I’m sure Leon was fine with whatever Rich Strike wanted to do.

DONALD TRUMP WAS IN ATTENDANCE TO WATCH THRILLING FINISH AT KENTUCKY DERBY

It doesn’t appear that the official atop the horse was too pleased, as he at one point began throwing jabs at Rich Strike to get him loose.

A big YIKES after, but nonetheless, Rich Strike’s shocking victory at the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby will go down as an all-time moment in sports.

