Rich Strike Wins 148th Running Of The Kentucky Derby In Shocking 80-1 Upset

BREAKING NEWS: Rich Strike has won the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby.

It’s truly one of the biggest upsets in not only the history of the Kentucky Derby, but in all of sports, as Rich Strike was originally an alternate, but earned an entry into the field after Ethereal Road was scratched.

Rich Strike entered Saturday with a field low 80-1 odds to cross the finish line first. Rich Strike didn’t appear to be a factor throughout majority of the race, until he turned on the jets heading into the final turn.

With favorites Epicenter and Zandon jockeying back and forth on the final stretch, Rich Strike remarkably rode up on the inside to outlast the entire field. Not bad for a horse that wasn’t officially in the field until Friday morning.

.@KentuckyDerby-winning trainer Eric Reed and his family were overcome with emotion following Rich Strike's longshot victory. ❤️#KyDerby pic.twitter.com/edqX0V3vbX — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 7, 2022

Rich Strike, born in just 2019, was trained by Eric Reed. Reed had confidence in Rich Strike and said he wouldn’t have entered him into the race unless he thought he could win.

For jockey Sonny Leon, it’s his first win at the Kentucky Derby, after starting 5,175 total races.

This story is developing quickly. Check back with OutKick soon for updates.

