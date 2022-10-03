Rex Ryan Blasts Dolphins, Pins Some Blame Of Tua Tagovailoa Injury Situation On Mike McDaniel

Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan has weighed in on the Miami Dolphins’ handling of the Tua Tagovailoa injury situation. And like many, he’s pinning some of the blame on head coach Mike McDaniel.

Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field on Thursday night after suffering head and neck injuries against the Cincinnati Bengals. The former Alabama star appeared to suffer a similar head injury just four days prior against the Buffalo Bills.

Ryan is among the crowd that is confident Tagovailoa suffered a head injury, and a likely concussion, during the Dolphins’ win over the Bills in Week 3. He compared the Dolphins’ “epic fail” with Tagovailoa to putting your own son back in a game after suffering a concussion.

“This is clearly from head trauma. That’s it, a concussion,” Ryan said on Sunday while discussing Tagovailoa’s injuries. “I know what it looks like. We all know what it looks like. My answer is this, no way in hell I put my son back in that game. No way in hell. And you know what, no way in hell I put somebody else’s son back out there either.”

“This is an epic fail. It’s a fail on the coach, too,” he said. “As a coach, you’re the last line of defense. I’m sorry, but I’m not letting that guy back out there.”

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

NFLPA Fires Doctor Who Handled Tua’s Injury Against Bills

The day after the scary scene unfolded with Tagovailoa in Cincinnati, McDaniel addressed the situation indicating Miami’s staff handled things properly against Buffalo.

“There was no medical indication from all resources that there was anything regarding the head,” McDaniel, who got emotional during his presser, explained to the media. “If there would have been, of course, I wouldn’t have been able to live with myself if I prematurely put someone out there.”

The NFL Players Association reportedly fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who evaluated Tagovailoa against the Bills. The NFL and the NFLPA launched a joint review into the decision by the doctor to clear Tagovailoa and allow him back into the game.