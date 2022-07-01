Rex Chapman Seems to Be Implying Something Because Clarence Thomas Doesn’t Go to NBA Locker Rooms

Former CNN+ host Rex Chapman went on a strange Twitter tirade focused on Justice Clarence Thomas.

As Fox News and others have noted, it appears Chapman set out to make the case that Thomas is a “black white supremacist.”

During the cry for help, Chapman aimed at interracial marriage by posting photos of Thomas and Republican Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron next to their white wives:

Chapman then shared a video from a 2018 graduation event at Christendom College in which Thomas posed with the son of late Justice Antonin Scalia and other white graduates.

“Not another person of color in the picture,” Chapman notices.

The time Justice Clarence Thomas attended the graduation event of Christendom college students along with Late Justice Antonin Scalia's son. 2018. Not another person of color in the picture…pic.twitter.com/ErWyeVtaLc — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 1, 2022

And then, Chapman bizarrely questioned how long Thomas could last in a majority-black NBA locker room.

Why have you never seen Clarence Thomas at an NBA game? As in — ever? — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 1, 2022

So Chapman, a white guy, is questioning Justice Thomas’ blackness for having white people in his life. You could call that racist, or desperate at the very least. And we know the latter accurately describes Chapman at this stage in his “career.”.

You see these tweets and question if there is something seriously wrong with Chapman. And maybe there is. But know that he’s also trying to fit in with the social justice crowd.

As we explained in a column Thursday, the Left has made Thomas the latest “boogeyman” following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In short:

Progressives cannot go to battle without creating an antagonist, whether it’s COVID, a Florida bill, social media censorship, or nationwide abortions. And Thomas is the subject of the latter.

The Left chose Thomas for this role because it wants to destroy him. He’s a disruptor, a living contradiction to what they preach. He’s proof that the traditional beliefs he protects do not harm black Americans. Thomas also normalizes often ostracized worldviews.

Thomas is a threat to the Democratic party and media, and thus this group’s efforts to convince us that he’s the latest grave danger to humanity.

Fear is contagious. There’s an allure to participating in a takedown of a living monster, as they have made Thomas out to be. Fear attracts participants who would be otherwise indifferent to the cause.

You can read the full piece to better understand Chapman’s obsession with Thomas below:

Whether it's COVID, censorship, or now abortion, the Democrat party and media always need a boogeyman. Someone to lie about, disparage and distract from the Left's losing arguments. Column on why Clarence Thomas is the scary figure in the news right now:https://t.co/VgCh5lHw8D — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) June 30, 2022

Rex Chapman is following the lead. He is Keith Olbermann but less creative.

“Bill Clinton used to come to our games in Landover with the Bullets. Clarence Thomas – never,” Chapman concludes.

Get help, Rex.