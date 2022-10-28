Rex Chapman Calls Rand Paul ‘Little B*tch’ For Wishing Paul Pelosi Well

A man assaulted the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer at their home in San Francisco on Friday.

Politicians from both sides of the aisle offered Nancy and Paul Pelosi their support and condemned the attack, including Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky). In doing so, Paul referenced how Pelosi’s daughter celebrated his attack in 2017.

“No one deserves to be assaulted. Unlike Nancy Pelosi’s daughter who celebrated my assault, I condemn this attack and wish Mr Pelosi a speedy recovery,” Paul tweeted on Friday.

Paul’s reminder sparked a reaction from left-wing nutjob Rex Chapman. The former Apple Store thief told Paul unlike him that Pelosi’s husband is not a “little b*tch.”

Lol. I bet Paul Pelosi doesn’t cry as much as this little bitch.



Pelosi’s attack was politically motivated. It happened because people like you won’t disavow Qanon and the Proud Boys and shit.



You got your ass whipped by your neighbor because you’re a fucking jerk. https://t.co/m42SpNgWEH — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 28, 2022

For a reminder, a neighbor broke several of Paul’s ribs in a 2017 dispute. The Washington Post, no friend to the senator, described his injuries as “severe.”

The Post reported as follows:

“Paul has lung contusions, or bruises, caused by the broken ribs. [His chief of staff] could not say whether one lung was bruised or both, but said Paul’s recovery could last several months. Such fractures can cause other significant medical problems, including internal bleeding, damage to other organs or pneumonia.”

Surgeons later had to remove a portion of Paul’s lung.

But Paul is a Republican senator. He’s intelligent. He wiped the floor with Dr. Fauci during several hearings. So hateful leftists like Chapman say he deserved to suffer a lung contusion.

Regardless of politics, the attacks on Pelosi and Paul are horrific. One side can admit that. Here’s Ben Shapiro, the leading conservative podcast host in the country, on Pelosi’s assault:

“This is absolutely insane, and the POS who did it should go to jail for as long as humanly possible,” he said on Twitter.

Yet they say the Left is the side of tolerance, amirite?

Chapman is consistent in his support of violence against conservatives. Last month, he cheered on a group of violent protesters forcing OutKick host Tomi Lahren and her father to barricade themselves in a back room during a planned campus speech.

Chapman condoned thugs putting Lahren, her father, and other college students at risk.

Amazing you condone the harassment of college students. It wasn’t peaceful. State police had to be called. You are disgusting. https://t.co/VV0aHcTZWi — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 17, 2022

Chapman is Keith Olbermann with less animation and with a criminal record. They say hurt people hurt people. Well, Chapman is clearly hurt.

He’s also a racist. An actual racist:

Rex, in addition to being racist it appears you are also quite the homophobe. Yikes. I think you have to delete your Twitter and cancel yourself. Those are the woke rules you subscribe to, I’m sorry, bud. pic.twitter.com/Zt7ToC6mTt — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 13, 2022

We wish Paul Pelosi well.

We also hope Rex Chapman gets the help he needs.