Retired QB Kurt Warner Sacked By Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Over ‘Hot Takes’

Arthur Smith is not a guy who takes constructive criticism well. The Atlanta Falcons head coach lashed out at Kurt Warner Friday after the Hall of Fame quarterback broke down the team’s offensive struggles.

Warner posted a video on X where he analyzed film from the Falcons’ Week 8 loss to the Tennessee Titans. And while Smith said he didn’t watch the analysis, he also doesn’t care. According to Smith, if you aren’t in the meeting room with his team, you can’t have an opinion.

“I don’t care. I really don’t. Everybody has their opinions,” Smith said. “He’s welcome to come down here to our meetings. I would actually embrace that. I’m sure he gets paid a lot of money. I could give a rat’s… whatever. Unless you’re in the building with our guys and know what is asked of them and know what is really going on.”

Warner is an NFL Network analyst. It’s, quite literally, his job to offer his opinions on football teams.

And Smith probably doesn’t want to open the “he gets paid a lot of money” can of worms. The Falcons coach is the son of a billionaire and the heir to the FedEx fortune. Warner barely scraped by while bagging groceries waiting for his NFL career to work out.

Arther Smith Can’t Take The Heat

But Smith didn’t stop there. He continued to berate Warner for having the audacity to criticize his offense.

“You have guys who get a hot take when they look at something and that’s probably not what was intended to happen,” Smith said. “Maybe a mistake happened. I think sometimes people get a microphone and the further they are away (from the game), they feel they know everything. Maybe he can solve some of the world’s problems, too.”

You guys know I don’t like saying anything without having evidence to back it up, so here’s a quick video in #Falcons stuff I was seeing that was hard for me to put on the QB… team sport, lots going on, but easy to see & blame QB (but I’m trying to see it all & be objective)! pic.twitter.com/CQswgGjQ8K — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) November 2, 2023

This reaction from Arthur Smith is entirely out of line. The 4-4 Falcons have struggled, and their offense is overmatched week after week. And this mess is squarely on Smith’s shoulders now.

Meanwhile, Warner is a two-time NFL MVP, a four-time Pro Bowler, won a Super Bowl and played 14 years in the league — most recently in 2009.

Maybe Arthur Smith should listen to what he has to say.

