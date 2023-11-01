Falcons Bench Desmond Ridder Because QB, Coach Arthur Smith Are Mismatched In Their Development

Videos by OutKick

Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith told reporters Wednesday that Taylor Heinicke will start at quarterback this week against the Minnesota Vikings, which means Desmond Ridder is benched.

The fact is Ridder got benched at halftime on Sunday during a 28-23 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Ridder was initially removed to undergo a concussion evaluation and although he passed, he never got back in the game.

Smith said the concussion evaluation played a factor in that. But the truth is Ridder also was unremarkable while Heinicke sparked the offense. The Falcons scored on four of six second-half drives with Heinicke.

So on Wednesday Smith had a decision on a starter to announce and he went with Heinicke “just for this week.”

Smith said he considered “all the variables” in making his decision.

And now let me tell you a variable he likely considered but would not admit to: The Falcons need to win now. He needs to win now. Because this is Year 3 of the current brain trust’s tenure and owner Arthur Blank expects them to win now. And Heinicke gives Atlanta the best chance to win now.

That’s the reason the Falcons deciding Ridder was going to be their starter this year and not making any significant overtures to add a better veteran QB to beat him out was a mistake.

Because Ridder, who was solid but not amazing in two starts as a rookie in 2022, was likely going to suffer ups and downs his first full year starting. It’s normal. It’s almost predictable.

And a coach in his third year that needs to win now to please ownership and stay employed isn’t likely to have a lot of patience with a young quarterback that is inconsistent while he’s developing.

Falcons’ Arthur Blank Expects 2023 Success

And, make no mistake, the Falcons need to win this year. Smith needs to win. Because club owner Blank expects that.

“This is the third year of a three-year plan,” Blank said in August. “What I see that I like a lot is that coach Smith and [general manager] Terry [Fontenot] laid out a very careful, thoughtful, kind of methodical plan of what they were going to do with the roster, and I think they have been very disciplined about moving in that direction.”

The Falcons haven’t made the playoffs since 2017. And they were 7-10 in each of the last two seasons under Smith and general Fontenot.

That’s not good enough. And both Smith and Fontenot knew that in the offseason.

That’s the reason they made those significant moves: To avoid another losing season.

The Falcons added four proven veterans through free agency or trade — safety Jessie Bates III, linebacker Kaden Elliss, defensive tackle David Onyemata and cornerback Jeff Okudah. They also thought the addition of Texas running back Bigan Robinson would electrify an offense that already boasted dynamic tight end Kyle Pitts, emerging receiver Drake London and proven running back Tyler Allgeier.

Desmond Ridder Didn’t Fit Falcons Agenda

“They made the moves they had to make over the last couple of years, and I think they got us in position now where our team is going to be more competitive,” Blank said during training camp. “I think they would be disappointed if that’s not the case. I would be disappointed. Our fans would be disappointed. I certainly expect us to win more games than we have in the previous two seasons.”

All the moves were meant to get the Falcons to a winning record in the soft NFC South.

All of the moves except anointing a developing, unproven Ridder.

The QB piece simply didn’t fit with this season’s agenda.

Now that Ridder is languishing with 6 TDs and 6 interceptions and the team is languishing at 4-4, we get Heinicke.

This doesn’t mean Ridder is toast and should be discarded. He’s merely playing the way most average second-year quarterbacks play.

The Falcons misread the horizon in the offseason when they committed to a young, inconsistent quarterback in a year they couldn’t afford inconsistencies. So the coach and general manager are making a move because they have no time for those inconsistencies.

Because Blank expects, as he said, to end up with “pretty good results.”

Follow on X: @ArmandoSalguero