Republican Congressman Reveals That His Daughter Has An OF Account After He Says His Former Aides Threatened To Expose Her

Videos by OutKick

Republican congressman Brandon Williams, from upstate New York, was caught on camera yelling at a former aide during a lobbying firm’s holiday party in Washington, DC last week. He now says he did so after the man and another aide threatened to expose his 27-year-old daughter’s OnlyFans account.

Williams was face to face with his former chief of staff, Michael Gordon, who was trying to tell the angry congressman in the clip, “I haven’t done anything.”

The congressman was having none of it and was heard saying, “You f*ck with my family, I’ll end every relationship you have. Every single friend! Do you understand me?”

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: @Brandon4ny22 shouts at and threatens his former campaign manager and chief of staff at a holiday charity event in DC. @CitrusTVNews 🚨@RepWilliams: “You F*CK with my family, I’ll end every relationship that you have!” #NY22 pic.twitter.com/VV6SYWevNp — Luke Radel (@lukeradel) December 1, 2023

On Friday, Williams told Politico what caused the confrontation with his former chief of staff while revealing that his daughter is on OnlyFans. He said that Gordon and his former legislative director, Ryan Sweeney, threatened to expose his daughter’s online activities after they were fired.

According to Williams, Gordon was “trying to exert some leverage over me and I just simply won’t allow that to happen.”

The congressman says it was Sweeney who was behind the camera during the confrontations. He added that afterward Sweeney told him, “Hey, f*** you! Guess what, b****? All I have to do is pay $7 to watch your daughter shove her phone up her p****!”

Both Gordon and Sweeney denied Williams’ version of events.

Talk About A Friday News Dump From Congressman Brandon Williams

However GOP campaign consultant Aaron Evans, who is close to Williams, says he was contacted by Gordon after he was given 30 days to find new employment by the congressman.

Evans relayed a warning from Gordon to Williams. That warning was that he should think about how embarrassing it would be for his family if TMZ found out about his daughter’s OnlyFans account.

On top of that, several days before the holiday party confrontation, Williams claims he heard from other aides that Gordon had been asking congressional staffers about his daughter’s OnlyFans account.

He was also “saying really rude things about my wife,” Williams told Politico.

You can’t have that. If what he’s saying is true here, then Williams had every right to confront his former aides, even if the confrontation took place at a holiday party.

But on the business side of things, dad dropped the ball big time here. Potential subscribers have no idea which of his daughter’s is the 27-year-old one, let alone any way of finding the OnlyFans account.

All of this free publicity is money left on the table.

The congressman needed to leave some sort of trail back to his daughter’s social media accounts, where she had the link ready to go. Then you go drop the news.