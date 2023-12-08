Content Creator’s Corporate Event At Miami Marlins Stadium Canceled By Team Because Of Her Line Of Work

Videos by OutKick

Fitness model and OnlyFans creator Bryce Adams, who once imprinted her booty in a sidewalk, had herself one hell of a year. Her successful content business reportedly generated more than $16 million in revenue.

Due to the enormous success of her company, she planned a big end-of-the-year, team-building event for all of her employees and their families. She booked a private jet and dropped $38,000 to rent out LoanDepot Park in Miami, home of the Marlins.

Adams was willing to go above and beyond what was necessary to make the event happen. She had offered up an additional $100,000 security deposit to ensure that her corporate event didn’t break any of the ballpark’s rules.

After approving the event, which was set to include a company highlight reel on the stadium’s scoreboard and a Christmas photo with custom “Bryceball Miami” jerseys, the Marlins decided to pull the plug on it.

They called Adams this week, the day before the planned event, to cancel on her. They cited their discomfort with her line of work as an adult content creator, something she was upfront about before planning her corporate event.

Bryce Adams Isn’t Running A Successful Company By Accident

Adams didn’t let the stuffy corporate execs at the Marlins stop her from holding her corporate event. She simply did what any content creator with her amount of success would do, she adapted.

With the no refund policy on the private jet helping things along, she and her employees took the trip to Miami anyway. They weren’t going to be hitting the Marlins field for a day of fun, but they managed to still enjoy themselves.

Adams dropped $15,000 and rented a 120-foot yacht. The company highlight reel was viewed on a laptop instead of the scoreboard inside the stadium and a good time was had by all.

Sure they didn’t get to hit the diamond or participate in everything they had planned at the ballpark, but they did get to enjoy a yacht in Miami. That’s not a bad consolation prize.

