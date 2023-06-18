WVU Coach Bob Huggins Resigns Following DUI Arrest

Videos by OutKick

West Virginia University head basketball coach Bob Huggins has announced his resignation.

Saturday night, Jeff Goodman from Stadium reported that Huggins had told the team and his staff about his resignation plans.

BREAKING: West Virginia Hall of Fame coach Bob Huggins has informed his team that he won’t be coaching them and intends to resign, following last night’s DUI incident, source told @stadium.



Staff members and coaches were in tears as Huggins delivered the news around 9 pm ET,… — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 18, 2023

According to Goodman, Huggins told his team that he will not be their coach this season and intends to resign following his DUI arrest which occurred Friday night in Pittsburgh.

Staff members reportedly took the news hard. Some were in tears upon being told the news Saturday night at around 9 pm.

Later the same night, Huggins put out a statement addressed to Mountaineer Nation.

Bob Huggins has released a statement on his resignation as the WVU Head Basketball Coach.



"My recent actions do not represent the values of the University or the leadership expected in this role….I have let all of you – and myself – down."@WLWT pic.twitter.com/LKZNwiov8h — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayTV) June 18, 2023

“Today, I have submitted a letter to President Gordon Gee and Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker informing them of my resignation and intention to retire as head men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University effective immediately<” Huggins’ statement begins.

The 69-year-old coach has over 900 victories to his name and is in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Despite his success and accolades, the last few months have been turbulent for Huggins.

In May, Huggins used a homophobic slur while making an appearance on a Cincinnati radio show.

While he was able to weather that storm. However, it doesn’t sound as though the same can be said about the DUI incident.

Huggins signed off by giving thanks to WVU fans and supporters,

“Thank you to everyone who has supported our program over the years,” he wrote. “It has meant more to me and my family than you could ever know.”

