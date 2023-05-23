Report: NHL Will Hold Two Stadium Series Games At MetLife Stadium In 2024

Videos by OutKick

The NHL is reportedly gearing up to host a pair of Stadium Series games next season at MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Giants and New York Jets.

NHL reporter David Pagnotta tweeted that he had been informed the league plans on hosting a pair of games on the same sheet of ice. One would pit the New Jersey Devils against the Philadelphia Flyers, while the other would be between the New York Rangers and New York Islanders.

I’m told the NHL is going to host 2 Stadium Series games next season in February 2024 at MetLife Stadium on back-to-back days involving 4 teams: Devils/Flyers and Isles/Rangers — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) May 23, 2023

This isn’t the first time the league has held two outdoor games at the same venue. Yankee Stadium hosted two games as part of the 2014 NHL Stadium Series, which also included games in Chicago and Los Angeles.

The Rangers appeared in both games at Yankee Stadium, one of which was against the Islanders and the other, the Devils.

In 2021, the NHL hosted a pair of games on a sheet of ice set up along the shores of Lake Tahoe.

None of these teams would be making their outdoor debuts, but it has been almost a decade since the Devils and Islanders played an outdoor game. (Getty Images)

This Sounds Like A Solid Idea By The NHL If It Comes To Fruition

This is a great idea, as the stadium’s location in Northern New Jersey makes it about as close as a Stadium could be to any four franchises in the NHL. The Flyers will have the longest commute, and even that is more than manageable for fans in the Philly area.

This would be just the second outdoor game appearance for the Devils and Islanders, while it would be the 5th for both the Rangers and 6th for the Flyers, who 2 Winter Classics, 2 Stadium Series games, and one of the games at Lake Tahoe.

The Rangers are undefeated when playing outdoors, including a 2012 Winter Classic win over the Flyers. As for the Broad Street Bullies, they’re not as hot outside: they’ve only won once outside, having defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2019 Stadium Series at Lincoln Financial Field.

These games have you to be officially announced, but there are already two outdoor games on the schedule for the 2023-24 NHL season. The first is the Heritage Classic in October at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium, home of the CFL’s Edmonton Elks. That will be an outdoor edition of the Battle of Alberta between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames.

Then, on New Year’s Day 2024, the NHL’s two newest franchises — the Vegas Golden Knights and the Seattle Kraken — will play in the 2024 NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle