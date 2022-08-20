75-Year-Old Red Sox Great Bill ‘Spaceman’ Lee Collapsed Before Savannah Bananas Game

Red Sox great Bill “Spaceman” Lee collapsed in the bullpen Friday night while warming up for an exhibition game with the Savannah Bananas.
Lee, a member of the Red Sox Hall of Fame, was in the right field bullpen when he suffered some kind of medical episode.
Not only did fans in the stadium see Lee go down, people at home did too. The game was being broadcast on ESPN2 to coincide with a new documentary about the team.
After the game, Bananas team president Jared Orton sent an email to The Associated Press that gave an update on Lee.
“He was able to leave the stadium with medical attention and was taken to a local hospital,” Orton wrote.
Lee played 14 Major League seasons from 1969 to 1982, spending time with the Red Sox and the Montreal Expos.
He earned his “Spaceman” moniker thanks to an eccentric personality. That same trait has made him a popular figure at Savannah Bananas games.
The team — which plays in the Coastal Plains League — has garnered a lot of attention for their on-field antics which regularly go viral.
Spaceman has been at the center of some of these moments. One viral moment came earlier this year when he emerged from the stands, beer in hand, to strike out some youngsters.
Let’s all send some good vibes to the legendary “Spaceman” Lee.
Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle