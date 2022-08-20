75-Year-Old Red Sox Great Bill ‘Spaceman’ Lee Collapsed Before Savannah Bananas Game

Red Sox great Bill “Spaceman” Lee collapsed in the bullpen Friday night while warming up for an exhibition game with the Savannah Bananas.

Lee, a member of the Red Sox Hall of Fame, was in the right field bullpen when he suffered some kind of medical episode.

Not only did fans in the stadium see Lee go down, people at home did too. The game was being broadcast on ESPN2 to coincide with a new documentary about the team.

Crazy moment here in Banana Land with Bill Spaceman Lee going down right in front of us. They did cpr compressions and that old bastard got up and walked off the field and waved! @TheSavBananas — Lo. (@havesomelogan) August 20, 2022

Anyone watching BananaLand Baseball on ESPN2 … did Spaceman Bill Lee just have a Heart Attack live on TV ? Holy smokes.. they did not go back to live baseball, after going to commercial for an emergency — Todd England (@goalietodd33) August 20, 2022

After the game, Bananas team president Jared Orton sent an email to The Associated Press that gave an update on Lee.

“He was able to leave the stadium with medical attention and was taken to a local hospital,” Orton wrote.

Lee played 14 Major League seasons from 1969 to 1982, spending time with the Red Sox and the Montreal Expos.

He earned his “Spaceman” moniker thanks to an eccentric personality. That same trait has made him a popular figure at Savannah Bananas games.

The team — which plays in the Coastal Plains League — has garnered a lot of attention for their on-field antics which regularly go viral.

Spaceman has been at the center of some of these moments. One viral moment came earlier this year when he emerged from the stands, beer in hand, to strike out some youngsters.

Bill Lee, age 75, beer in hand, walking straight out of the stands to strike out some young joker with an eephus pitch. There will never be another Spaceman. pic.twitter.com/5TYfKRWhHB — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) March 30, 2022

Let’s all send some good vibes to the legendary “Spaceman” Lee.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle