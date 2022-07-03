Savannah Bananas Demand You Have Fun At The Old Ball Game

The Savanah Bananas just wanna have fun. The Barnstorming baseball team brings its baseball show on the road now, playing throughout the Southeast and the Midwest.
What do we mean by fun……
Banana games have a 2-hour time limit with plenty of between-innings entertainment. There are no visits to the mound, no bunting and if someone in the stands catches a foul ball, the hitter is out. If you walk, you run, because every one of the field players must touch the ball before the play is over.
And the on-field Antics are endless.
They are a social phenomenon — 2.5 TikTok followers, 98,000 Twitter followers, and a new ESPN+ series in development. Join the wave.