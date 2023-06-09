Recovering Addict Lamar Odom Visits Bam Margera In Hospital After Recent Mental Breakdown

Videos by OutKick

Former Lakers forward Lamar Odom is doing his best to help others suffering from drug abuse. Odom is going out of his way to assist after years of battling addiction. One key figure in desperate need of help is former Jackass star Bam Margera.

Despite squandering opportunities to recover from drug addiction, Bam continues to receive support.

Odom is the latest teammate to step up after visiting Bam at the hospital following his 5150 hold. According to TMZ Sports, Bam admitted himself to one of Odom’s rehabilitation clinics.

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA – NOVEMBER 21: Bam Margera promotes “Serious as Dog Dirt” at Borders on November 21, 2009 in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

Odom is fulfilling his promise to Bam in April when the former first extended help.

“If he wants the help, then it’s here for him. I’m reaching out my arms to him,” Odom previously said, as relayed by OutKick’s Amber Harding. “All he has to do is show up.”

Bam Margera Uplifted By Teammate Lamar Odom

The ex-NBA champ promotes rehabilitation for drug users, including opening three clinics in Los Angeles.

Bam was apprehended in Los Angeles over the weekend after evading friends and family members amid threats to smoke crack on the streets to see his son, Phoenix, again.

Margera’s estranged wife, Nicole Boyd, has not allowed communication between Bam and his son over erratic behavior stemming from his drug addiction.

Thankfully, Margera still has people on his team ready to see him recover. Margera promised Odom to continue his treatment at another Odom rehab location.

Everyone needs a friend like Odom — and with addiction more prevalent in this country more than ever–this is beyond refreshing to see.

Actor Bam Margera arrives at the premiere of Lionsgate Films’ “The Last Stand”. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)