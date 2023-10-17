Record Book Says Bill Belichick Could Become NFL’s Biggest Loser As A Coach

Videos by OutKick

Don’t look now but Bill Belichick is only a handful of losses away from becoming the all-time leader as a head coach in NFL history.

If you’re like me that might come as a shock. I just assumed that Belichick was always Belichick and that he and the Patriots were always going to be annoyingly winning year in and year out. But if you take a step back and actually think about it, Belichick hasn’t been that good in recent years ever since Tom Brady departed – and this season is making that more evident than ever before.

Belichick’s career head coaching record is 299-157. If he hopes to hold the NFL’s all-time record for wins as a head coach he needs 49 more to surpass Don Shula (347-173-6). At 71-years-old, that may not be possible especially with this current mess of a Patriots team.

WRONG RECORD BOOK

Belichick is only nine losses away from having the most in the NFL regular season, surpassing Dan Reeves and Jeff Fisher who are tied at 165 losses a piece. (Tom Landry has 178 including playoffs).

There’s no doubt that Belichick is obviously a Hall of Famer and one of the greatest head coaches of all time. But you know for a fact that there isn’t any way Bill wants to also be in the history books for having the most losses out of anyone whose ever coached the game.

And as far as the coach or player GOAT argument, with Brady Belichick is 219-64. Without him he is 80-93. Have fun with that one, NFL fans!

THE PATRIOTS ARE 1-5 WITH NO END IN SIGHT

Unfortunately for Belichick the Pats are a train wreck with quarterback Mac Jones completely lost every time he takes the field. With a schedule that includes both the Bills and Dolphins the next two weeks, which are presumably losses then that leaves Washington, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Kansas City, Denver, Buffalo and the Jets to follow.

Surely there’s no way they can lose six out of their next seven can they?

I don’t know. After all, he has the second most losses as a coach in NFL history right now.