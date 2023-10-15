New England Patriots, Looking For A Spark, Have A New Backup QB In Louisville’s Malik Cunningham

Videos by OutKick

Last week began with Bill Belichick promising the team was going to try to correct a season gone awry by “starting over.” And that has led to a new quarterback emerging for the New England Patriots.

Meet Malik Cunningham.

College quarterback at Louisville.

Converted to wide receiver with the Patriots.

And now he’s back at QB as the backup to Mac Jones.

Patriots’ Belichick Promotes Malik Cunningham

Cunningham had been on the practice squad the first five weeks of the season. But he was not only promoted to the active roster, but reportedly signed to a three-year contract late Friday.

And 90 minutes before the Patriots were set to play at the Raiders, the club announced Cunningham is the backup quarterback. Well, the club actually announced former backup Bailey Zappe is the new emergency No. 3 QB.

That means Cunningham is the backup.

This also makes sense because the No. 3 quarterback cannot play another position. So it makes sense to have Cunningham at No. 2 because he can also take snaps at receiver. Or anywhere else.

The Patriots have installed a package whereby they intend to use Cunningham in the game against Las Vegas, a source told OutKick. But it may go further.

NFL Media reported starter Jones is starting but the leash on him is quite short so Cunningham may replace him in the lineup if he struggles during the game.

Malik Cunningham Rise With Patriots Astounding

That would be a meteoric rise for Cunningham. And a sign of how desperate the Patriots are to jump-start their flailing season.

Cunningham signed with New England as an undrafted free agent to play receiver. He had never played receiver at any point. Cunningham saw preseason action at quarterback and kick returner but was primarily locked in at wide receiver.

That changed after Cunningham authored an impressive preseason drive against the Houston Texans. Interestingly, the Patriots cut Cunningham when they trimmed their initial roster to 53 but he was not claimed elsewhere.

He was resigned to the practice squad.

In true Patriots secretive style, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien last week spoke in glowing terms about Cunningham’s development as a receiver but downplayed his work at QB.

Patriots Belichick Say Cunningham ‘Competent’

Belichick offered all-around praise for Cunningham but also gave no clues the big move was afoot.

“Malik’s really worked hard and made a lot of improvement,” Belichick told reporters. “He never really played in the kicking game at Louisville, so he’s started to show up there. Never played receiver. That didn’t look very good either in the spring, but I think he’s really improved there.

“He can catch the ball, but just route-running, finding zones and things like that. But it’s come pretty naturally to him.

“And he plays a good amount of quarterback. He’s competent there. He’s a smart kid, he works hard, and the opportunities he’s had, he’s actually looked — he’s shown a lot of improvement doing them. It’s a little too early for an induction ceremony here, but it’s definitely a lot of improvement.”

