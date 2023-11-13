Electric Trailer Drops For ‘Rebel Moon’ From Zack Snyder

Videos by OutKick

“Rebel Moon” looks like it’s going to be a great pair of movies.

The massive story from Zack Snyder is being split into two films, and a new trailer dropped for “Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire.”

The plot of the film is described as follows:

After crash landing on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a stranger with a mysterious past, begins a new life among a peaceful settlement of farmers. But she soon becomes their only hope for survival when the tyrannical Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee) and his cruel emissary, Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein), discover the farmers have unwittingly sold their crops to the Bloodaxes (Cleopatra Coleman and Ray Fisher) — leaders of a fierce group of insurgents hunted by the Motherworld. Tasked with finding fighters who would risk their lives to defend the people of Veldt, Kora and Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), a tenderhearted farmer naive in the realities of war, journey to different worlds in search of the Bloodaxes, and assemble a small band of warriors who share a common need for redemption along the way: Kai (Charlie Hunnam), a pilot and gun for hire; General Titus (Djimon Hounsou), a legendary commander; Nemesis (Doona Bae), a master swordswoman; Tarak (Staz Nair), a captive with a regal past; and Milius (E. Duffy), a resistance fighter. Back on Veldt, Jimmy (voiced by Anthony Hopkins), an ancient mechanized protector hiding in the wings, awakens with a new purpose. But the newly formed revolutionaries must learn to trust each other and fight as one before the armies of the Motherworld come to destroy them all.

Does that sound like one hell of an epic story? It certainly does to me, and the trailer will only get people more amped up.

Give it a watch below, and shoot your reaction to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

“Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire” looks awesome.

I’ll be honest that I don’t know a ton about Snyder’s new movie or where the story will take viewers. What I do know is it was originally developed as a “Star Wars” story.

That ship came and went without it actually happening. Following the “Star Wars” concept being ditched, Snyder pivoted into his own story and it’s now going to be a two film saga released by Netflix.

As you can see from the trailer, the production value is absolutely off the charts. Netflix has VERY deep pockets, and that’s one full display with the trailer. If you’re going to make a sci-fi movie, you might as well go as big as possible.

It looks like that’s exactly what Zack Snyder and everyone involved did.

“Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire” hits Netflix December 22, and it looks awesome. (Cr. Chris Strother/Netflix © 2023)

You can catch “Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire” starting December 22 on Netflix. There’s a 100% chance we’ll be covering it at OutKick.