Is ‘Rebel Moon’ Netflix’s Next Big Movie? The Trailer Promises An Insane Journey

“Rebel Moon” looks like it’s loaded with potential.

Netflix dropped a trailer Tuesday for the film from Zack Snyder, and early indications seem to be that it could be the streaming giant’s next monster hit.

The plot is described as follows:

When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.

If that’s not enough to get the blood pumping, the trailer should do more than enough to grab you and refuse to let go.

It’s packed with action and intrigue. Give it a watch below.

“Rebel Moon” looks fascinating.

I must admit that I didn’t know anything about “Rebel Moon” prior to looking into it. A quick Google search revealed it was originally pitched as a “Star Wars” story.

Eventually, a pivot was made by Snyder away from the “Star Wars” universe and the Snyder film with Sofia Boutella, Anthony Hopkins, Charlie Hunnam and Djimon Hounsou eventually landed at Netflix.

“Rebel Moon” looks like a fascinating movie. (Cr. Clay Enos/Netflix © 2023)

If this is a more mature rival to “Star Wars,” then I’m all for it. I’m a huge “Star Wars” junkie, but honest people must admit that the sequels and the first two prequels weren’t really any good. The original trilogy remains among the greatest films ever made.

Now, Zack Snyder is using his insane talents to give fans a story that appears ready to rival the original three “Star Wars” movies.

“Rebel Moon” certainly looks a hell of a lot darker than your standard “Star Wars” film, and it might not be close. Inject it right into my veins.

“Rebel Moon” premieres December 22. What is the Netflix film about? (Cr. Chris Strother/Netflix © 2023)

It feels like it’s been a long time since there was a truly great sci-fi film. Will Snyder deliver with “Rebel Moon”? The potential is certainly there. Let’s hope it does when it drops December 22. I’ll definitely be giving it a shot.