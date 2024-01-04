Rays Star Wander Franco Arrested, Accused of Paying Minor’s Parents For Inappropriate Relationship

Videos by OutKick

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was arrested on Monday in the Dominican Republic stemming from his ongoing case surrounding an alleged relationship with a minor. ESPN’s Jeff Passan relayed that the minor’s age at the time of the deal was 14.

In this story are allegations that Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco paid off the mother of an underaged girl with whom Franco had a relationship. Additionally, @Martinrodriv reported, citing law enforcement documents, that the girl was 14 at the time. https://t.co/5yU8zywHDZ — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 4, 2024

According to the Associated Press, “Dominican prosecutors on Wednesday accused Wander Franco of commercial sexual exploitation and money laundering.” Franco’s arrest was a result of not appearing for a court summon. The arrest was not spurred by new findings; however, new details submitted by prosecutors may be a huge blow for the Rays player.

Prosecutors in the Dominican Republic shared that the 22-year-old Franco paid the minor’s mother in the Dominican Republic to maintain his relationship.

The mother of the minor also faces commercial sexual exploitation and money laundering. Prosecutors argued for Franco to face $86,000 bail. They also prohibited Franco from leaving the country and undergoing house arrest. The minor’s mother is also prohibited from leaving the Dominican Republic.

Franco is on MLB’s administrative list. Franco signed an 11-year, $182 million contract extension with Tampa Bay in 2021. The Rays continue to pay Wander Franco amid the ongoing investigations. Franco faces several allegations of inappropriate relationships with minors.

Apart from the investigation in the Dominican Republic Franco also faces an investigation from MLB and the Rays. Franco appeared on a livestream and denied the online buzz in August. His teammate, Jose Siri, described the allegations as a ‘shakedown.’

