Ray Liotta Cause Of Death Revealed

Videos by OutKick

Ray Liotta died due to heart and respiratory issues.

The legendary actor shockingly passed away without warning at the age of 67 last May while in the Dominican Republic. His unexpected death sent shockwaves through the entertainment world.

After all, Liotta was a larger than life figure in cinema.

Ray Liotta died unexpectedly at the age of 67. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Ray Liotta had multiple issues at the time of his death.

Now, the cause of his death was determined to be respiratory insufficiency, pulmonary edema and heart failure by health officials in the Dominican Republic, according to TMZ.

Pulmonary edema means there is fluid in your lungs. doctors also determined Liotta suffered from atherosclerosis, which is the buildup of plaque in the arteries, according to the same report.

It’s unclear how much of a role that played in Liotta’s unfortunate death, but TMZ noted it “often leads to diabetes and other health issues.”

Ray Liotta starred in several major movies. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/WireImage)

Liotta was a legend.

Ray Liotta had some huge roles over his storied career, but none were bigger than that of Henry Hill in “Goodfellas.”

It’s widely viewed as the greatest gangster film ever made, and Liotta’s performance is a main reason why.

It was captivating the entire film as the rising gangster star turned snitch.

Ray Liotta’s cause of death revealed. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

The film helped launch Ray Liotta to superstardom, but it was far from his only major role. He also starred in “Field of Dreams,” “Blow,” “Killing Them Softly” and the “Sopranos” prequel film.

While nothing ever came close to touching “Goodfellas” (“Field of Dreams” is probably his clear second best film), Liotta was a star for decades.

His death was a tragic and unfortunate situation. An industry losing a legend is never easy, especially when it’s unexpected. RIP to Ray Liotta. The acting profession is definitely worse off without him in it.