Actor Ray Liotta Dies at 67

Actor Ray Liotta has died at 67, the outlet Deadline reports.

The report says Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting an upcoming film.

Liotta’s filmography is extensive. Namely, he starred in Goodfellas as Henry Hill and recently had signature role in The Many Saints of Newark, the Sopranos prequel film.

Never forget:

Or this:

One of the more talented actors in any genre.

Deadline reapcs his legacy as follows,

“He had his “who’s thar?” turn in the Jonathan Demme-directed Something Wild and got a Golden Globe nomination, and then played banned Chicago superstar Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams. He then quickly followed playing gangster Henry Hill in Scorsese’s Goodfellas, opposite Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci in what was to be the defining role of his career. The ruggedly handsome, blue eyed Liotta was a perfect Henry Hill, narrating a tale of his growth into an organized crime gang, the one that pulled off the famous Lufthansa heist at John F. Kennery International Airport in 1978, making off with more than $5 million in cash and jewels stored in the German airline’s air cargo building. The film, which Nicholas Pileggi adapted with Scorsese from his book, was nominated for six Oscars, with Pesci the lone win.”

Liotta’s is survived by his daughter, Karsen, and his fiancée, Jacy Nittolo.

*This is breaking news story.