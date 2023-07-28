Ray Lewis’ Son Reportedly Had Fentanyl, Cocaine In His System At Time Of His Death

Videos by OutKick

According to reports, Ray Lewis’ son had multiple drugs in his system at the time of his death including methamphetamines and fentanyl.

TMZ Sports reports that it has seen the autopsy report for 28-year-old Ray Lewis III, who died last month of a drug overdose in Florida. According to the outlet, medical examiners determined that Lewis’ death was the result of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine intoxication.

Furthermore, toxicology reports also revealed alcohol and alprazolam in his system. His death has ultimately been ruled accidental.

According to reports, Police found Lewis unresponsive at a residence in Florida. A friend of his was on the scene and administered CPR and Narcan to no avail.

Ray Lewis III was one of his Hall of Fame father’s six kids and had been a college football player. He started his collegiate career at his father’s alma mater — the University of Miami — before transferring to Coastal Carolina University and Virginia Union.

Before going off to college, he was a football and track and field star at Lake Mary High School in Florida.

Lewis’s brother, Rahsaan Lewis, posted news of his death on Instagram.

Days later, his father gave an emotional speech at his funeral.

“We will see you again,” Ray Lewis said. “28 years, watching my first-born child… the referees thought I was crazy running up and down the sideline.

“Everybody that’s here in this room today for my son, from the deepest corners of my family’s heart, thank you.”

